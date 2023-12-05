"ACTRESS JISOO IS BACK": Fans excited as the BLACKPINK idol is set to start filming for the zombie drama Influenza by the end of 2023

Jisoo, a member of BLACKPINK, recently announced that she will be appearing in the highly awaited drama Influenza. She also revealed that filming is set to start this month during her departure from Seoul's Incheon Airport on December 4, 2023. In answer to a fan's lighthearted request to appear as a zombie background extra in the drama, Jisoo gave an interesting remark.

Subtly divulging the action-packed plot of the drama, the BLACKPINK idol also noted the hard nature of the parts and the necessity of action training, piqued fans' interest in the impending endeavor. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the Flower singer make a comeback in the acting scene and tweeted, "ACTRESS JISOO IS COMING."

In addition, South Korean media outlet Newsen TV reported that the Flower singer also answered questions about the formal casting announcement. As she left for an overseas schedule to Paris on December 4, the singer reassured her fans that she would be proactive in providing developments.

This promise keeps the excited audience and fans informed and involved, even though the precise release date is yet uncertain.

"Official Jisoo actress era": Fans can't keep calm as the news of the BLACKPINK idol's acting projects surfaces online

The same-titled novel by author Han Sang-woon will be adapted into a film called Influenza, which will debut on Coupang Play. The story, which takes place against the backdrop of a tall Seoul skyscraper, follows soldier Jaeyoon and his love Yeong-ju as they deal with a zombie apocalypse. This endeavor comes after Jisoo's first major part in the January 2022-ending K-drama Snowdrop.

Fans of the zombie thriller are enthralled with the plot and cannot stop talking about it online. They take great pride in the Flower singer's abundance of acting opportunities. Another significant accomplishment fans value highly for the idol is her collaboration with the writer Han Jin-won of the Oscar-winning film Parasite.

Additionally, fans got a double dose of happiness when the news of the BLACKPINK idol being considered as a part of the star-studded ensemble of the upcoming Korean film Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, made headlines. As per Naver News on October 24, 2023, the BLACKPINK star is speculated to join the renowned cast that includes Lee Min-Ho, Ahn Hyo-Seop, Nana, Chae Soo-Bin, and Jung Sung-Il.

Fans of Jisoo are beaming with joy as they tweeted their enthusiasm on X and wrote, "Official Jisoo actress era." Another fan wrote, "Both Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint and Influenza are scheduled and confirmed to start filming in December, our hardworking #JISOO will be filming 2 projects at the same time!"

The film is an adaptation of the well-known Korean webtoon of the same name. The plot of the webtoon, which centers on a reader who inadvertently finds himself within the confines of the book he's reading, is the foundation for Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint.

Lee Min-ho has reportedly been offered the part of Yoo Joong-hyuk, the original main character of the online book that Kim Dok-Ja read, while Ahn Hyo-seop is reported to be in discussions to play the lead role of Kim Dok-ja. According to Naver News, the BLACKPINK idol has received an offer to play Lee Ji-hye, a pupil Yoo Joong-hyuk mentors.

Furthermore, the Flower singer would mark a huge career landmark with this endeavor as it marks her first major film role after Snowdrop.