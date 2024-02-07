"LISA COMING SOON": Fans enthralled as the BLACKPINK member teases a new project on her Instagram, leaving internet guessing 

BLACKPINK Lisa teased a new project on Wednesday, February 7, 2023, on her Instagram story with 'COMING SOON' displayed on the poster in bold. As the image surfaced online, it went viral, sending fans into a frenzy. After her solo performance at the 2024 Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes on January 27, the latest update has stunned her admirers.

After terminating her solo contract with YG Entertainment in December 2023, this marks the BLACKPINK member and rapper's first project announcement. Consequently, fans had an online meltdown as they geared up for the 'COMING SOON' news.

"Please be music": Fans speculate Lisa is set to drop her new music as a solo artist

In the 2024 Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes, Lisa delivered an outstanding show on Money and also shared the stage with DJ Snake, interacted with A$AP Rocky, and clicked a picture with Rihanna.

After her Paris schedule, she went radio-silent and dropped the bomb on February 7 with the 'COMING SOON' poster in black and white. Some fans conjectured that it could be an announcement for an upcoming LiliFilm—Lisa's own YouTube channel where she posts dance covers, vlogs, and more.

Others speculated that this could either be related to her upcoming solo single or a brand partnership. Some fans also speculated whether the Money rapper is establishing her independent label.

These speculations stemmed from instances where BLACKPINK member Jennie launched her own independent label, Oddatelier, and Jisoo reportedly joined her brother's new entertainment company, BLISSOO, after terminating their solo contracts with YG Entertainment.

Fans were exhilarated by the mere prospect of Lisa announcing something new after a long time and headed to X to share their joy.

To put things into perspective, BLACKPINK's seven-year contract with YG Entertainment ended in August 2023. After that, it took several months for the company to announce the final verdict on the contract renewal. The four idols renewed only the group contract with YG Entertainment in December 2023 but terminated their solo exclusive contracts with the company.

During the ongoing contract renewal negotiations, the management company witnessed its fair share of a 30% crash in its share price in the market. Once all the BLACKPINK members parted ways with the company, YG Entertainment saw another massive fall of 6% in their share prices as Jennie launched her company last year.

However, both Lisa and Rosé have not confirmed if they have already joined another company or if they are going to establish their own independent labels. Fans have been waiting with bated breath since then for new updates from both artists on the matter. As a result, the most recent news on Lisa's future endeavors has sparked excitement among her followers.

Fans are eagerly waiting for all four artists to release their solo projects and embark on a second-world tour.