"Our global superstar": Massive billboards featuring BLACKPINK's Lisa for LLOUD spotted across multiple countries leave fans speechless

BLACKPINK's Lisa recently made an official announcement regarding the launch of her record label/agency LLOUD through a social media post on Instagram on February 8, 2024. In her post, she expressed her desire to introduce new music through innovation.

She also did not renew her individual contract with YG Entertainment, thus enabling her to launch her new agency without any further restrictions. However, she did renew her group contract with the agency.

Several massive billboards featuring Lisa as the CEO of her record label, LLOUD, were recently spotted by fans across several countries. Fans were over the moon when pictures of the same surfaced online and took to social media platforms like Twitter to express their pride in the idol as they called her a "global superstar."

"The most iconic thing ever": Fans can't get enough of BLACKPINK's Lisa's promotional strategy for LLOUD

As BLACKPINK's Lisa officially announced the launch of her agency LLOUD, she expressed her wish to take her fandom and new talent on an exciting journey where she would explore her vision through music and entertainment.

Several images of Lisa donning a formal suit, white shirt, and tie were published on the official website of her label. The same pictures featured on massive billboards across several countries. Fans spotted the same in Times Square, New York; Los Angeles, Thailand, USA, Central World, Thailand, and other prominent locations.

Even BLACKPINK's Lisa shared a video of her billboard for LLOUD on her Instagram story, and her mother, along with her friends, have been visiting several locations to catch a glimpse of the advertisements.

Fans soon took to social media and began complimenting the marketing and PR team of the singer for promoting the new label so well. They expressed their shock about the possible budget and hailed the idol for her achievement.

The singer also shared the motto of her label and emphasized that she wishes to create a fusion of sound and innovation. On the official website of LLOUD, she stated:

"At LLOUD, our passion as an artist management company is to create experiences that transcend genres and connect generations. Our core lies in relentless innovation and a commitment to authenticity. We're not just pushing boundaries; we're redefining them, crafting chart-topping and genre-defying music. Embrace the beginning of the LLOUD era with us."

The fandom is now eager to see what kind of projects, music, albums, and artists the BLACKPINK member unveils via LLOUD.

