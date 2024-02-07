“Is it Lisa’s makeup brand?”: Speculations run wild following the BLACKPINK member’s lip and eyeliner-focused Instagram stories

On February 7, 2024, BLACKPINK's Lisa shared some cryptic Instagram stories focused on her lips and eyeliner, sparking speculation among fans that the singer might unveil her makeup brand soon.

The rapper recently signed an exclusive group contract with YG Entertainment, however, she declined to sign an individual contract with the record label. Since she has not signed an individual contract with the agency, Lisa is free to launch her own agency and release solo albums, singles, or even a brand.

The speculation spread like wildfire on the internet, and fans started weaving interesting theories about Lisa's Instagram stories. They agreed on the most possible one, where the singer will be releasing her latest makeup brand. Naturally, one user enthusiastically tweeted:

"Girl, you're genius": Fans are proud of BLACKPINK's Lisa for her possible make-up brand

BLACKPINK's Lisa shared two consecutive Instagram stories at 2:00 am and 8:00 am Paris time, as pointed out by eagle-eyed fans on the internet.

In the first story, a monochromatic picture features the singer posing stylishly with her hands at her waist, wearing a woolen cardigan over a dress. While her entire eyes are covered, her glossy lips are visible, and the words "coming soon" are engraved on the picture.

In the second monochromatic picture, the focus is on her eyes radiating a potent eyeliner, with the words "02.08.2024" engraved over them. The pictures went viral on social media, with fans speculating about the cryptic messages. Some even suggested it could be a hint at her new music project.

Looking at the focus on lips and eyes in her Instagram stories, some fans are undoubtedly sure that she will soon launch her new makeup brand, and they can't wait to purchase her products.

Meanwhile, the singer recently delivered an electrifying performance at the Yellow Pieces Gala concert in 2024 at the Accord Arena in Paris. She also cheered for the fourth-generation group, Stray Kids, and her interaction with them went viral on social media.

The event was organized by the French Foundation Operation Yellow Coins for a noble cause, and the revenue generated from it will be donated.

As Lisa has not yet renewed her individual contract with YG Entertainment, her fandom is over the moon about the fact that she is free to do everything she wants. Moreover, they are excited about her upcoming solo albums and new endeavors.

In recent news, BLACKPINK's Lisa recently released her second self-designed watch in collaboration with the Italian luxury fashion house Bulgari.