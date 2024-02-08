On February 8, 2024, BLACKPINK's Lisa took to her Instagram account announcing the launch of her own label, LLOUD. The news soon created a buzz on social media where fans expressed their pride in the rapper for starting a new journey.

Lisa recently chose not to renew her individual contract with YG Entertainment, indicating that she will be responsible for her solo endeavors from now on.

As the idol launched her own label, fans took to social media to celebrate. One user tweeted:

"Her vision is insane": Fans heap praise on BLACKPINK's Lisa for launching her own label, LLOUD

On Instagram, the BLACKPINK member shared a post in collaboration with LLOUD's social media handle @wearelloud. She posted new monochromatic images of herself wearing a black suit with a white shirt underneath.

Seated in a boss-like position, the name of her label was written over her picture. In the caption, she welcomed viewers to her new label where she plans to take the music industry to new heights with her vision. She captioned her post:

“Introducing LLOUD, a platform to showcase my vision in music and entertainment. Join me on this exciting journey to push through new boundaries together.”

Meanwhile, within less than twenty minutes of her revealing the official Instagram account of her label, it surpassed over 158k followers, showcasing her worldwide influence and power.

She also shared three pictures of herself on her label's account and fans could see the details of her solo endeavors with different brands on the LLOUD's official website. They could also view different pictures of the Money singer on the website, showcasing her fashion sense.

Following the announcement of her official label, several digital billboards were spotted in public spaces, leading to excitement among fans.

They started bragging about how the idol made the announcement of the launch of her label on a massive scale, and fans can't wait to see what kind of projects she will launch in the future.

Meanwhile, on LLOUD's official website, Lisa has expressed her desire to fuse sound and innovation and stated:

"At LLOUD, our passion as an artist management company is to create experiences that transcend genres and connect generations. Our core lies in relentless innovation and a commitment to authenticity. We're not just pushing boundaries. We're redefining them, crafting chart-topping and genre-defying music. Embrace the beginning of the LLOUD era with us."

Lisa also provided a brief introduction about herself on the site. It read:

"LISA, renowned as a member of BLACKPINK transcends the group with her global impact in music and fashion. Holding multiple Guinness World Records, LISA's achievements are unparalleled."

It continued:

"She's the first female solo artist in K-pop to win 'Best K-pop Artist' at the MTV Music Video Awards and Europe Music Awards and the first to exceed a billion Spotify streams. Continuously pushing boundaries, LISA's journey is a testament to her influence in the ever-evolving world of global entertainment."

Fans are excited to see what kind of music and projects the BLACKPINK member will release through her label.

