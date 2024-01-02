"I'm just happy that they are free": Fans go wild over interaction between BLACKPINK'S Lisa and (G)I-DLE's Minnie

On January 1, (G)I-DLE's Minnie shared a video with BLACKPINK's Lisa, sending the internet into a meltdown with their interactions, wishing fans a happy new year. The video was uploaded by Minnie on her Instagram story.

It soon went viral as fans could not stop swooning over their interaction. One fan stated that they are loving how the BLACKPINK member has been enjoying her freedom since she has decided not to sign an individual contract with YG Entertainment and thus can appear in her close friend's video without any restrictions.

Fans are over the moon about new video of Minnie with BLACKPINK's Lisa

As the BLACKPINK members have renewed their exclusive group contract with YG Entertainment, the agency announced that the members will not renew their individual contracts with them.

This means they are now free to do everything they want individually, be it launching their own label or releasing solo albums, singles, or appearing in any projects where the group is not participating together.

In the recent video shared by (G)I-DLE's Minnie, fans can see how Lisa seems to be enjoying her free time.

Both Lisa and Minnie can be seen drinking as they celebrate the opening of the new year together, giggling.

Fans were happy that the Money singer can now appear in any video she wants without any restrictions from YG Entertainment.

In her Instagram story, Minnie also shared a series of pictures of Japanese cuisine, seemingly indicating that she and Lisa enjoyed a dinner date together while welcoming the new year.

Fans are ecstatic that the Money singer is now experiencing the taste of freedom and spending her time freely with her close friends instead of being restricted by YG Entertainment.

However, this is not the first time they were spotted enjoying the holidays together. As the idols hail from Thailand, Minnie and Lisa share a cordial bond and were also spotted enjoying Christmas previously.

Lisa recently gifted her fans with a Christmas song where she covered Britney Spears's My Only Wish (This Year)