“This is so unexpected”: Fans in a frenzy as BLACKPINK’s Lisa is rumored to have attended Jay-Z's birthday party alongside Rihanna, Beyoncé, & more

On December 7, 2023, media outlet NRJhitmusiconly reported that BLACKPINK's Lisa attended Jay-Z's birthday party on December 4 in Bordeaux, the Gironde, France. As per the report, she attended the party with celebrities like Rihanna and Beyoncé.

Fans were over the moon as soon as they learned about it. While some fans were taken aback, others speculated that Lisa must be friends with such well-known celebrities. One fan tweeted:

A fan reacts to the report that Lisa attended JAY-Z's birthday party (Image via X)

Fans want to get photos of BLACKPINK'S Lisa with Rihanna, Beyoncé, and others

As reported by the aforementioned outlet, BLACKPINK's Lisa was spotted at Jay-Z's birthday party with many well-known guests, including A$AP Rocky, Rihanna, Ellen Pompeo, Kris Jenner and others.

Jay-Z celebrated his 54th birthday in Bordeaux, Gironde, France, with much glamour, pomp and show. As described by the outlet, fans assumed it must have been extravagant and glittering with well-known celebrities.

Many took to social media, expressing their surprise about not knowing BLACKPINK's member's private life and the kind of friends she has. They wondered if they could get any pictures of Rihanna, Beyoncé, and others with the idol.

Many fans are also praying that the BLACKPINK member shares pictures of the American singer's birthday party on her Instagram account. They are eagerly waiting to see what kind of outfit the MONEY singer wore reportedly to the iconic singer's birthday party.

Here is how some fans reacted to the reports of the singer attending Jay-Z's birthday party:

In other news, YG Entertainment has announced that the BLACKPINK members have renewed their exclusive group contract with the agency.

“BLACKPINK will continue to do its best to shine more brightly in the world music market as an artist representing K-POP, and we will continue to give their unwavering support and faith in their actions,” a statement from the agency read.

Meanwhile, the individual contracts for all the group members are still in the discussion phase, and fans wonder if the MONEY singer will renew hers. Needless to say, fans are elated that the group didn’t disband and is together as a group.