On December 25, BLACKPINK's Lisa celebrated chrishmas with her fans as she covered My Only Wish (This Year) by Britney Spears, leaving fans impressed with her vocal skills. She posted her cover on her YouTube channel Lilifilm official.

In the song My Only Wish (This Year) released in 2000 as the part of compilation album Platinum Christmas, Britney Spears asks Santa Claus to find her a lover during the festive season. The song was penned and produced by Brian Kierulf and Josh Schwartz and is a teen pop Christmas song.

As the Lisa dropped the video singing My Only Wish (This Year), fans were amazed and they took to social media showering plethora of compliments for her.

Despite being a rapper professionally, they believe she nailed the singing and express eagerness to see more of her singing skills in the future.

"It's giving main character vibe': Fans swoon over Lisa's My Only Wish (This Year) cover music video

In the vintage-themed music video for her cover of Britney Spears' My Only Wish (This Year), BLACKPINK's Lisa seemed to be the main character from a Christmas movie.

Visiting restaurants to buying herself delicious snacks, she strolled through Paris with a rose in her hand, clicking her portraits and listening to songs in solitude.

Hoping to find love with a rose and letter in her hand, she continues to seem content with herself. By the end of the movie, she finally finds someone who gives her a rose and she responds with a smile, discovering her lover in the city of love.

Upon seeing her cover of My Only Wish (This Year), fans took to social media, complimenting Lisa for a thoughtful present. They praised the cinematography, direction, story, and vocals of the video.

They stated that she outperformed YG Entertainment and did far better than her agency in her solo music video. Fans were also filled with angst, claiming the agency never fully utilised the vocals skills of the idol.

In recent updates, the MONEY singer also signed an exclusive group contract with YG Entertainment, renewing it after its expiration in August 2023.

She also reached 100 million followers on Instagram on the same day.