"Knocked on the doors of the famous cabaret to realize her dream": Crazy Horse Paris reveals additional details on BLACKPINK Lisa’s performance

Crazy Horse Paris cabaret recently uploaded additional details about BLACKPINK Lisa's performance on their official website, lavishing praise on the rapper for enchanting everyone with her dance steps on stage.

Crazy Horse, or Le Crazy Horse de Paris, is one of the most reputable Parisian cabarets famous for diverse performances by nude female dancers who showcase their charm through various stage shows.

The BLACKPINK member joined the Crazy Horse Cabaret dancers in September 2023, mesmerizing audiences with her historic stage performances and leaving a lasting impression. On their website, the cabaret mentioned how the Money singer fulfilled her longtime dream, providing an electrifying performance on stage.

"A longtime fan of Crazy Horse Paris, Lisa knocked on the doors of the famous cabaret to realize her dream of joining the legendary cast of dancers. On stage, she transformed a Crazy Girl," the cabaret's website read.

"Lisa brought a touch of magic to Crazy Horse Paris": The Carbaret heaps praise about the BLACKPINK member

The BLACKPINK member made history by delivering five exclusive and unreleased performances at the Crazy Horse Cabaret on September 28, 29, and 30, 2023. Filming was restricted, and only those present at the venue were allowed to watch her performance. As a result, there isn't a single video of the rapper on the internet revealing her act.

The cabaret described and praised her acts, saying she "brilliantly performed" acts such as Crisis? What Crisis?, But, I'm A Good Girl and others. The Crazy Horse Cabaret stated:

"Each of her performances was a demonstration of her mastery of the stage and her ability to captivate audiences. Lisa brilliantly performed such iconic acts as “Miss Astra”, “Miss Astra Is Back”, “Crisis? What Crisis!?! ” and “But I’m A Good Girl“ always adding her own personal touch."

The Cabaret added:

"The intimacy of this experience and rapper's proximity to the audience added to its exceptional character offering a once in a lifetime experience."

Many close friends of the Money singer, including Jisoo, Rosè, Jennie, Rosalia, and Tyga, attended her show. Even her fans waited outside the cabaret, forming a long queue to catch a glimpse of the idol. Several celebrities, including Austin Butler, Kaia, Bryan Yambao, Cindy Mello, and others, attended Lisa's extraordinary performances.

Crazy Horse also described how she enhanced the show with her talent blended with other artists and how her exclusive performances added a new chapter to the life of the Money singer and the cabaret.

"Lisa brought a touch of magic to Crazy Horse Paris, demonstrating not only her artistic talent, but also her ability to adapt and express herself in a variety of artistic worlds. These five exclusive performances will live long in the memory, marking a new chapter for Lisa and for Crazy Horse Paris," the Cabaret's website read.

The Money singer recently released a cover of My Only Wish (This Year) by Britney Spears on her official YouTube channel as a Christmas present for her fans.