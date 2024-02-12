"CEO Lisa ain't playing": Fans in a frenzy as BLACKPINK's Lisa sets up 240 digital billboard screens across Bangkok to promote her company LLOUD

BLACKPINK idol and Thai rapper Lalisa Manobal aka Lisa launched her own independent label on February 7, 2024. The global musician is set to take over Bangkok with 240 massive digital billboards to promote her label, LLOUD. The update was shared on X by the advertising and marketing agency, Plan B Media, on February 12.

Fans were stunned to learn the scale of Lisa's promotion for her recently launched label. One fan noted how the advertising and marketing agency highlighted the musician's position as "CEO" in her company.

For the unversed, the Money rapper terminated her solo exclusive contract with YG Entertainment in December 2023. Similar to her bandmate Jennie, who launched her company ODDATELIER, Lisa ushered in a new era as a CEO of the artist management company, LLOUD, and as a solo artist.

"YG has never reached this level": Fans stunned to see Lisa's grand promotion for her independent label

On February 12, the Bangkok-based advertising and marketing agency shared the latest news on its official X account. The 240 billboard screens for her new label have been placed all across Thailand's capital till February 14, 2024. They wrote,

"Bangkok,get ready to 'LLOUD' it up! LISA, CEO of @wearelloud, is taking over Bangkok with over 240 screens! Don't miss your chance to see her on the digital billboards before Valentine's Day disappears like chocolate on February 14th! #LLOUDByLalisa #WeAreLloud #LLOUD #planbmedia"

On February 11, massive billboards in other countries displayed the artist's images monochromatic photos in a suit. Admirers witnessed the iconic billboards in New York Times Square, Los Angeles, Thailand, and in Central Europe. A day later, the artist has placed a whopping 240 billboards to promote her newly launched company even further.

Simultaneously, on February 12, Lisa's tattoo artist posted a stencil of "LLOUD" in cursive fonts on his Instagram story. In the post, the artist also wrote "LLOUD" in capital letters which led fans to speculate that the Money rapper has gotten inked the fourth time to commemorate her embarking on a new phase of her life.

Fans were ecstatic to get two new latest updates on the same day and flooded Twitter (now X) and other social media to show their admiration for the hero, referring to her as a "CEO of lloud." They further noted that YG Entertainment never promoted the artist on a similar scale when she was signed with them.

The Thai rapper formally declared her desire to take her company and fan base on an exciting adventure as she explored her vision through entertainment and music via her Instagram posts on the day of the company launch. Fans observed that the official website of LLOUD echoed the "core beliefs" of its founder and guarantees to create music that will top charts,

"Our core lies in relentless innovation and a commitment to authenticity. We're not just pushing boundaries; we're redefining them, crafting chart-topping and genre-defying music. Embrace the beginning of the LLOUD era with us."

Fans are excitedly waiting for the musician to announce her solo album soon. The promotion for her independent company has increased their anticipation tenfold as they eagerly wait to see how loud the promotions and marketing for her solo albums and singles will be.

