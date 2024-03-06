“Love idols supporting idols”: Fans adore BLACKPINK’s Lisa as she heartily applauds Stray Kids’ Felix for his runway debut for Louis Vuitton

The K-pop community is buzzing with pride as Lee Felix of Stray Kids made his runway debut for Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week on March 5, 2024. The event boasted a star-studded lineup, with international celebrities in attendance.

Over the past few months, the star has been in the spotlight as a brand favorite, with Louis Vuitton frequently showcasing their collaboration with him through various pictorials.

Another notable presence at the event was BLACKPINK's Lisa, who is also an ambassador for the brand. Despite not being on the runway herself, Lisa's sweet indirect interaction with Felix stole the show.

As the Stray Kids member strutted down the runway, Lisa was spotted in the front row, enthusiastically cheering him on. Her genuine smile and applause demonstrated a heartwarming display of support between idols, leaving fans touched by this wholesome moment.

Expand Tweet

Lisa applauds for Felix as he walks his debut ramp at the Paris Fashion Week

Stray Kids’ Felix was unveiled as the brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton on August 22, 2023, marking a significant milestone in his burgeoning career. Nearly six months later, he made his debut on the runway for the luxury label at Paris Fashion Week.

In addition to Felix, four other prominent Korean entertainment celebrities graced the event, BLACKPINK's Lisa, Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon, TWICE's Nayeon and NewJeans' Hyein. Fans couldn't help but recall the Stray Kids member's previous praise for Jung Hoyeon when she opened a fashion show for the brand a few months ago.

However, it was Lisa's heartwarming show of support for her fellow K-pop idol that truly captured the attention of K-pop enthusiasts worldwide. As he confidently strode down the runway, Lisa was spotted in the audience.

Fans noticed that Lisa was beaming with "pride" and constantly keeping her gaze directed at him. This genuine display of camaraderie between idols from different groups touched netizens. Here are a few of the fans' reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Felix's runway debut garnered widespread acclaim, not only from Lisa but from fashion enthusiasts around the globe. Numerous prominent fashion pages and magazines also took note of his ramp walk debut, acknowledging the impact of the K-pop star on the fashion industry at such a young age.