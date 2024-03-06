BLACKPINK's Lisa’s look for the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week Show stuns the fans: “She’s a walking Human Doll”

On March 5, 2024, the member of the popular K-Pop group BLACKPINK's Lisa arrived for Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2024 show, Paris Fashion Week. For the show, she wore an extravagant silver and black outfit.

Lisa’s look for the Louis Vuitton show impressed her fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. Many praises for Lisa can be found on social media.

Besides BLACKPINK's Lisa, Stray Kids’ Felix also made headlines with his flawless walk on the runway for the Louis Vuitton Fall 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week.

More details about BLACKPINK's Lisa’s look for the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show

BLACKPINK's Lisa has often become a global discussion amongst her fans for multiple reasons, be it a new hair color debut or a new look. The instance has repeated itself since she became the focus of LV’s runway event.

During the last day of Paris Fashion Week, the French label unveiled their autumn collection, and the K-pop sensation made an unexpected appearance for this runway event. Lisa pulled off her signature style to its fullest extent on Tuesday, walking out in a multi-colored floral blazer that she paired with solid black hot pants.

She wore black stilettos that matched her stockings and a pair of leather shorts that doubled as briefs. The white cropped top and a chunky pendant necklace Lisa wore underneath her longline coat were highlighted by her choice to leave it unbuttoned. Underneath the lovely haircut that covered much of her face, she sported a pair of delicate stud earrings.

The fashion show attire that BLACKPINK's Lisa wore was jaw-dropping for fans. Many gushed over her beautiful appearance, and some even went so far as to call her a "fashion icon." Some followers thought she looked stunning, while others gushed over her lovely smile.

In honor of Nicolas Ghesquiere's time as Artistic Director of the Women's Collection, the Louis Vuitton Fall 2024 Paris Fashion Week show took place on March 5, 2024, at 7:00 pm C.E.T. The show took place at the Cour Carree du Louvre in Paris.

The artist James Chinlund created the glasshouse set, decorated with chandeliers, for the show. Livestreams of the event were also available on the Louis Vuitton Instagram page.

BLACKPINK's Lisa recently launched her own company, LLOUD, on February 7, 2024, after the members decided not to renew their individual contracts with YG Entertainment.

Lisa was the second out of the BLACKPINK girls to introduce her label to the world, right after Jennie, who launched Odd Atelier in December 2023. Lisa's announcement was followed by Jisoo's Blissoo on February 21. Out of the girls, Rosé is the only member who has yet to announce plans for her future endeavors.