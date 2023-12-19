“One of the BEST looks on Lisa ever”: Fans swoon as the BLACKPINK member makes a stunning appearance at Celine event in Thailand

BLACKPINK member Lisa’s latest appearance at the Celine event stunned the internet. On Tuesday, December 19, the LALISA singer attended the Celine event held at a local store in Siam Paragon, Thailand, alongside her fellow ambassador and actor Park Bo-gum.

The MONEY singer has taken over everyone’s hearts with a new hairstyle, eye-catching leopard-printed Tweed jacket, and skirt with black boots and a tilly bag. Fans could not hold back and lavished her with praise on social media. A fan on the X complimented her look, saying, “This is one of the BEST looks on Lisa ever.”

“HER HAIR HER BLUSH”: Fans gush over BLACKPINK member Lisa's refreshing look at the Celine event

The How You Like That singer's appearance at the recent Celine event is making headlines, making fans fall head over heels for her. As a global ambassador of the luxury brand, this is not the first time the BORN PINK singer has gone viral for her look, as she perfectly displays the lively spirit of the brand.

However, Lisa’s chic look is garnering attention from fans. Wearing Celine from head to toe, she wore a leopard-printed tweed outfit from the Women Summer 2024 collection with a medium tilly bag. She wore a high-boot Celine biker.

BLINKs, the official fandom of BLACKPINK, showered much love on this look and the outfit. Fans said that her hairstyle and make-up made her stand out among others. They also said the pink blush on her glowing skin was the cherry on top. Here are some reactions from fans:

The Pink Venom singer reunited with The Love in the Moonlight star Park Bo-gum, one of Celine's global ambassadors, at the event. The two were seen posing for a friendly mirror selfie.

BLACKPINK’s recent activities

This year, the K-pop girl group concluded their highly grossing world tour called BORN PINK WORLD TOUR in September. The group's contract with their parent agency, YG Entertainment, ended in August following their 7th debut anniversary.

The group was in the spotlight for their contract renewal with the agency for a few months. After a long wait, on December 6, BLACKPINK confirmed that it would continue group activities under the management company.

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are still negotiating their individual contract renewal with the agency. However, the girl group has confirmed their intentions to hold another world tour. They are also preparing another album. No specific details regarding the same have been confirmed by the agency yet.