Paris Fashion Week women's clothing FW2024: Dates, schedule, designers, and more explored 

The much-awaited Paris Fashion Week women's clothing FW2024 began on February 26, 2024. The organizer of the fashion show, the Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion (FHCM) launched the calendar on its official website and according to it, the event will continue up to March 5, 2024.

Several top-notch brands including Lacoste, Christian Dior, Givenchy, and more will showcase their collection. IFM Master of Arts inaugurated the show and Louis Vuitton's line will mark the conclusion of the event on March 5, 2024. The event is organized by The Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion (FHCM) and its official website, states:

"The Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion (FHCM) brings together the most emblematic French and international houses, favoring creativity and endowed with unique and innovative know-how. It is both a selective Professional Organization serving its Members and an Event Organization, which coordinates Paris Fashion Week® and Haute Couture Week. It is made up of three Trade Union Chambers."

More details about the Paris Fashion Week women's clothing FW2024 dates and schedule

Paris Fashion Week women's clothing FW2024 commenced on February 26, 2024. The full schedule for the event is given below:

February 26, 2024

IFM Master of Arts

Marie Adam-Leenaerdt

Pressiat

Vaquera

CFCL

February 27, 2024

Victoria/Tomas

Barbara Bui

Peter Do

Dawei

Niccolò Pasqualetti

Weinsanto

Mame Kurogouchi

Maitrepierre

Christian Dior

Florentina Leitner

Germanier

Anrealage

Mossi

Ester Manas

Saint Laurent

February 28, 2024

Benjamin Benmoyal

Courrèges

Rochas

The Row

Undercover

Litkovska

Dries Van Noten

Kimhēkim

Cecilie Bahnsen

Casablanca

Meryll Rogge

Acne Studios

Balmain

February 29, 2024

Rick Owens

Off-White

Reverie By Caroline Hù

Gauchere

Givenchy

RUI built

Rabanne

Nehera

Uma Wang

Boyarovskaya

Schiaparelli

Isabel Marant

March 1, 2024

Róisín Pierce

Leonard Paris

Gabriele Colangelo

Loewe

Issey Miyake

Jitrois

Giambattista Valli

Chen Peng

Nina Ricci

Vetements

Yohji Yamamoto

Victoria Beckham

March 2, 2024

Junya Watanabe

Alexis Mabille

Maison Rabih Kayrouz

Carven

Noir Kei Ninomiya

Vivienne Westwood

Christian Wijnants

Hermès

Quira

Elie Saab

Paloma Wool

Comme des Garçons

Ann Demeulemeester

Alexander McQueen

On March 3, 2024

Maxhosa Africa

Dice Kayek

Balenciaga

Junko Shimada

Duran Lantink

Akris

Valentino

Ottolinger

Margaret Howell

Atlein

Enfants Riches Déprimés

Mugler

March 4, 2024

Stella McCartney

Véronique Leroy

Ungaro

Didu

Lutz Huelle

Zimmermann

Marine Serre

Shiatzy Chen

Paula Canovas Del Vas

Sacai

Rokh

Situationist

Pierre Cardin

Coperni

March 5, 2024

Chanel

Zomer

Kiko Kostadinov)

Xuly Bët

Miu Miu

Agnès b.

Avellano

Ruohan

Lacoste

Ujoh

Louis Vuitton

The year began with the Paris Fashion Week Menswear collection as luxury brands showcased their fall-winter collections for men. The event was inaugurated by Louis Vuitton and the show featured the brand's newly selected creative director Pharrell Williams. Dior, Loewe, and Berluti were some of the popular brands that revealed their collections in the capital of France.

After Paris Fashion Week women's clothing FW2024 comes to an end, fashion enthusiasts can look forward to the New York Bridal Fashion Week, which will commence on April 2, 2024, and conclude on April 4. Paris Fashion Week Men's Spring Summer will then begin on June 18.

New York Fashion Week is scheduled to begin on September 6, 2024, followed by Paris Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2025, which will kick off on September 23, 2024.