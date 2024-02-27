Paris Fashion Week women's clothing FW2024: Dates, schedule, designers, and more explored 

The much-awaited Paris Fashion Week women's clothing FW2024 began on February 26, 2024. The organizer of the fashion show, the Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion (FHCM) launched the calendar on its official website and according to it, the event will continue up to March 5, 2024.
Several top-notch brands including Lacoste, Christian Dior, Givenchy, and more will showcase their collection. IFM Master of Arts inaugurated the show and Louis Vuitton's line will mark the conclusion of the event on March 5, 2024. The event is organized by The Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion (FHCM) and its official website, states:
"The Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion (FHCM) brings together the most emblematic French and international houses, favoring creativity and endowed with unique and innovative know-how. It is both a selective Professional Organization serving its Members and an Event Organization, which coordinates Paris Fashion Week® and Haute Couture Week. It is made up of three Trade Union Chambers."
More details about the Paris Fashion Week women's clothing FW2024 dates and schedule
Paris Fashion Week women's clothing FW2024 commenced on February 26, 2024. The full schedule for the event is given below:
February 26, 2024
- IFM Master of Arts
- Marie Adam-Leenaerdt
- Pressiat
- Vaquera
- CFCL
February 27, 2024
- Victoria/Tomas
- Barbara Bui
- Peter Do
- Dawei
- Niccolò Pasqualetti
- Weinsanto
- Mame Kurogouchi
- Maitrepierre
- Christian Dior
- Florentina Leitner
- Germanier
- Anrealage
- Mossi
- Ester Manas
- Saint Laurent
February 28, 2024
- Benjamin Benmoyal
- Courrèges
- Rochas
- The Row
- Undercover
- Litkovska
- Dries Van Noten
- Kimhēkim
- Cecilie Bahnsen
- Casablanca
- Meryll Rogge
- Acne Studios
- Balmain
February 29, 2024
- Rick Owens
- Off-White
- Reverie By Caroline Hù
- Gauchere
- Givenchy
- RUI built
- Rabanne
- Nehera
- Uma Wang
- Boyarovskaya
- Schiaparelli
- Isabel Marant
March 1, 2024
- Róisín Pierce
- Leonard Paris
- Gabriele Colangelo
- Loewe
- Issey Miyake
- Jitrois
- Giambattista Valli
- Chen Peng
- Nina Ricci
- Vetements
- Yohji Yamamoto
- Victoria Beckham
March 2, 2024
- Junya Watanabe
- Alexis Mabille
- Maison Rabih Kayrouz
- Carven
- Noir Kei Ninomiya
- Vivienne Westwood
- Christian Wijnants
- Hermès
- Quira
- Elie Saab
- Paloma Wool
- Comme des Garçons
- Ann Demeulemeester
- Alexander McQueen
On March 3, 2024
- Maxhosa Africa
- Dice Kayek
- Balenciaga
- Junko Shimada
- Duran Lantink
- Akris
- Valentino
- Ottolinger
- Margaret Howell
- Atlein
- Enfants Riches Déprimés
- Mugler
March 4, 2024
- Stella McCartney
- Véronique Leroy
- Ungaro
- Didu
- Lutz Huelle
- Zimmermann
- Marine Serre
- Shiatzy Chen
- Paula Canovas Del Vas
- Sacai
- Rokh
- Situationist
- Pierre Cardin
- Coperni
March 5, 2024
- Chanel
- Zomer
- Kiko Kostadinov)
- Xuly Bët
- Miu Miu
- Agnès b.
- Avellano
- Ruohan
- Lacoste
- Ujoh
- Louis Vuitton
The year began with the Paris Fashion Week Menswear collection as luxury brands showcased their fall-winter collections for men. The event was inaugurated by Louis Vuitton and the show featured the brand's newly selected creative director Pharrell Williams. Dior, Loewe, and Berluti were some of the popular brands that revealed their collections in the capital of France.
After Paris Fashion Week women's clothing FW2024 comes to an end, fashion enthusiasts can look forward to the New York Bridal Fashion Week, which will commence on April 2, 2024, and conclude on April 4. Paris Fashion Week Men's Spring Summer will then begin on June 18.
New York Fashion Week is scheduled to begin on September 6, 2024, followed by Paris Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2025, which will kick off on September 23, 2024.