Paris Fashion Week 2024 streetwear trends: 7 best styles explored

Paris Fashion Week 2024 featured a confluence of avant-garde designs and sartorial creativity that was showcased both on the runway and on the streets of the fashion capital.

Apart from donning eye-catching ensembles for a couture show, the bustling streets became a runway itself as celebrities, fashion enthusiasts, trendsetters, and influencers gathered to present a vast range of styles that blurred the lines between high fashion and everyday wear.

The streets of Paris became a medium for self-expression. From eclectic ensembles that effortlessly fused contrasting elements to minimalist aesthetics that showed the beauty of understated elegance, the city became a breeding ground for fashion innovation.

7 Best streetwear trends from the Paris Fashion Week 2024

The carefully curated list below unveils the seven best streetwear styles from the 2024 Paris Fashion Week. These ensembles reflect the evolution of streetwear from mere casual wear to a powerful form of self-expression.

Black and Tan matchup

Sophisticated Chic

Soft pastels

Ruffled elegance

Parisian chic

Edgy monochromes

Quirky suits

1) Black and Tan matchup

The black and tan match-up never goes out of style, as it involves pairing the classic and versatile shades of black and tan to create a timeless look suitable for any occasion.

Iryna Thater's warm tan knee-high boots and asymmetrical tan bag contrasted well with her sleek black Nanushka leather duster jacket. The style influencer's look for Paris Fashion Week demonstrates how cool colors exude subtle sophistication.

2) Sophisticated Chic

Sophisticated chic is characterized by an artful approach to modern trends and the combination of high-quality fabrics and sleek tailoring for seamless finesse.

Ellie Delphine looked elegant at Paris Fashion Week, rocking a white two-piece suit with black accents on the front of the jacket. The style star finished off the look with a shimmery clutch purse. This style is perfect for those who want a polished look without sacrificing comfort.

3) Soft pastels

Wearing soft pastels is back in style. Still dominating the fashion scene, pastels add a fresh, feminine, and romantic feel to every ensemble.

Soft pastels include blush pink, mint green, or powder blue. These colors create a delicate and gentle visual. Tamara Kalinic could be seen rocking the style with a soft blue overcoat, a matching turtleneck sweater, and a creamy white skirt with a thigh-high slit. The fashionista finished off the look with a matching blue bag and a pair of heels.

4) Ruffled elegance

Ruffles add a touch of drama and femininity to an outfit and help incorporate structure and balance. Heart Evangelista's Paris Fashion Week look embodied the vibe.

The style connoisseur looked dazzling in a red mini gown that featured delicate frills and ruffles on her shoulders, sleeves, and waist. The gown had an asymmetrical hem and a deep V-neckline. Evangelista completed the ensemble with black stockings and black heels.

5) Parisian chic

Sabrina Dhowre Elba's outfit is a perfect example of Parisian chic. The style is characterized by its tailored basics, neutral colors, and minimalist accessories.

Parisian chic often combines classic and contemporary elements. Sabrina wore Pieter Mulier's black dungarees with a black brimless hat and paired it with a white tank top. The fashion star completed the look with a pair of black block heels.

6) Edgy monochromes

Edgy monochromes exude a sense of confidence and boldness. This trend emphasizes dark colors and unconventional detail, as seen on Bella Thorne. The actress wore a matching black two-piece suit that featured fur accents and large golden buttons at the front and hands.

Thorne paired the look with a black wide-brimmed hat, a blue bag, golden hardware earrings, and a pair of black heels. The actress opted for bold makeup with bright red lips.

7) Quirky suits

Expand Tweet

The Parisian streets were lined with quirky suits. Attendees of Paris Fashion Week 2024 added unique details or unexpected elements to a traditional suit structure.

Quirky suits are perfect for making a statement and expressing creativity. Zayn Malik was recently seen in one. The musician was seen wearing a black and white suit match-up featuring a large, bold white write-up that says, 'We are so old, we have become young again.'

Read more: 7 Best Street-style looks from Milan Fashion Week 2024

These streetwear trends from the Paris Fashion Week 2024 are proof that fashion is ever-evolving and rotational.