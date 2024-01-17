The Milan Fashion Week is an influential event in the world as celebrities, style influencers, and fashion connoisseurs touch down in the romantic city to commemorate the historic event.

The menswear fashion week was replete with brand ambassadors, clothing buyers, Hollywood A-listers, and fashion influencers decked in streetwear chic and eye-catching designs.

On the lookout for style inspo from trendsetters in the industry? Check out the best street styles from the Milan Fashion Week below.

7 best street style looks from Milan Fashion Week 2024

1. Sabrina and Idris Elba

The Hollywood stars caused quite a stir as they attended the Gucci Ancora show sporting Gucci creations and looked every bit the power couple.

Sabrina wore a daring off-white top with jewel embellishments on the neck and straps. She accompanied this with a matching purse, wide-leg denim, and the signature red pointy-toed Gucci shoes which she matched with a dark red belt. She opted for bold red lips and a slicked-back hairstyle.

Idris Elba matched Sabrina's casual vibe with a patterned long coat from the Italian brand with dark red, black, and white patterns. He completed the suave look with baggy jeans and dark shades.

2. Karina

The K-pop sweetheart Aespa Karina looked glamorous in a sheer all-white dress with ruffle detailing at the sides.

The 23-year-old singer made her fashion-week debut with an ethereal vibe highlighted by the delicate-looking dress. She opted for a pop of color with a neon green purse and black pointy-toed shoes from Prada. Her makeup was soft and dewy and she wore no jewelry, keeping her look minimal and understated.

3. Pelayo Diaz Sapico

Diaz attended the Dolce & Gabbana show at the Milan Fashion Week in a statement black coat embellished with structured floral designs to give a 3D effect. He completed the impressive look with a black polo shirt, wide-leg black pants, and sleek black formal shoes.

The slim and glossy belt and sleek eyewear were the perfect touchups to the monochromatic look.

4. Christopher Briney

The Summer I Turned Pretty actor looked dapper at the Prada menswear fashion show in Milan. The 25-year-old took time off his press tour for the Mean Girls movie to attend the anticipated show.

Briney wore a black velvet shirt and matching pants which featured silver buttons and the Prada brand logo on the breast pocket. He finished the look off with a black Prada bag and shiny loafers. The Hollywood heartthrob styled his hair in lazy curls to frame his face.

5. IU

Lee Ji-eun, the popular Korean singer and actress known by her stage name IU, rocked a chic leather ensemble for the Gucci menswear show. Her outfit featured a dark red oversized leather jacket and matching miniskirt, paired artfully with a brighter-toned Gucci purse and the signature red heels that are popular among fashion influencers and celebrities.

IU rocked her signature strawberry blond hair in a messy blunt cut. IU joined other K Pop idols like Lee Jae-wook, Karina, Jay Park, Lee Min Ho, Rowoon, and DPR Ian who arrived in Milan to partake in the glitz and glamour of the fashion week.

6. Damson Idris

The 32-year-old British actor made an appearance for Prada in a creamy white coat with black collars paired with stylish black pants and a grey shirt. He accessorized with chunky loafers, a black Prada sling purse, and black shades. His close-cropped hair emphasized the look of quiet luxury.

7. Kyra Kennedy

The 28-year-old model attended the Gucci Ancora show of the Milan Fashion Week in a casual chic ensemble. Kennedy was dressed in a grey button-up sweater paired with the signature dark red Gucci skirt, pointy-toed heels, and handbag. She went for a slightly brighter shade of red lip with her style in an elegant middle part.

The Milan Fashion Week 2024 was replete with fashion styles that blended streetwear with urban chic.