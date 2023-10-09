Lee Min-ho and Park Shin-hye starrer The Heirs celebrate its tenth anniversary on Monday, October 9, 2023. The flagship K-drama originally aired on October 9, on Korean network SBS. The K-drama comprised an ensemble cast including Kim Woo-bin, Krystal Jung, Kim Ji-won, Kang Min-hyuk, Kang Ha-neul, and Park Hyung-sik is written by veteran screenwriter Kim Eun-sook.

The Heirs also called The Inheritors touches upon the themes of social class, privilege, haves and have-nots, income equality, discrimination, family, siblings, and more. The drama does this through the eyes of a group of teenage students comprised of rich and poor students.

The Heirs marked the first-ever collaboration between Lee Min-ho and Kim Eun-sook. The two also went on to work on the 2020 fantasy-romance K-drama The King: Eternal Monarch alongside Kim Go-eun and Woo Do-hwan.

A fan who goes by the username @alexlmho wrote, "Happy 10th anniversary to The Heirs and Kim Tan. You will always be legendary."

Fans celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the drama on X (Image via X/@alexlmho)

Lee Min-ho's fans take to X to share their favorite moments from the ensemble drama

The Heirs follows Kim Tan (Lee Min-ho) the second son of Chairman Kim Nam-yoon, the president of the Jeguk Group who is sent away in exile to the US. The hot-headed, wealthy heir of the Korean conglomerate bumps into the sweet and naive Cha Eun-sang (Park Shin-hye) who is there to meet her older sister.

Kim Tan and Cha Eun-sang forge an unlikely friendship and eventually fall in love with each other. However, the duo realize that many obstacles await them back home in Korea. These are in the form of Choi Young-do (Kim Woo-bin), Kim Tan's best friend turned enemy, Yoo Rachel (Kim Ji-won) Kim Tan's fiancée, and his own past.

Can Kim Tan and Cha Eun-sang overcome all the obstacles life throws at them or will their true love never make it, this is what forms the crux of The Heirs. Notably, the drama was a huge hit amongst K-drama fans, both domestically and internationally.

It followed a few years post the massive success of his mega-hit drama Boys Over Flowers. The drama cemented his place as Hallyu King amongst international audiences.

The Heirs also introduced international fans to talented actors like Park Shin-hye, Kim Woo-bin, Kim Ji-won, Krystal Jung, and Park Hyung-sik amongst others.

On its 10th anniversary celebration on October 9, 2023, fans took to social media to share their heartwarming reactions. While some said that the show has its "own place in the hearts" of all fans, others called went on to praise Lee Min Ho for his role in the drama.

Lee Min-ho's fans celebrate ten years of his hit show The Heirs (Image via X)

The Heirs was the first K-drama that was a joint production between the Korean production company Hwa&Dam Pictures and the American digital distribution platform DramaFever.

Notably, the Boys Over Flowers star forged a lifelong friendship with lead actress Park Shin-hye. He even attended her wedding to actor Choi Tae-joon with his invitation card reading "To Kim Tan-nim" (the name of his character).

The Hallyu star shared a snap of him all-dressed up to attend Park Shin-hye's wedding with the caption "Do I congratulate you?", a witty reference from his famous dialogue "Do I Like You".

Lee Min Ho took to Instagram to congratulate Park Shin-hye on her wedding (Image via Instagram/@actorleeminho)

Lee Min-ho will make his K-drama return with the Sci-fi romance drama Ask The Stars

Lee Min-ho will star in Ask The Stars next (Image via Twitter/@Angel74994604)

The Hallyu star is set to return to K-dramas with the Sci-Fi romance drama Ask The Stars opposite Gong Hyo-jin.

Starring in his first-ever sci-fi romance drama opposite the Jealousy Incarnate star, the star is set to play the role of Gong-ryong. He is an obstetrician-gynecologist with a solid sense of responsibility who arrives at the space station where Eve Kim (Gong Hyo-jin) works and sparks fly between them.

Notably, Eve Kim heads the space program. Ask the Stars is penned by Seo Sook-hyang who has previously written Pasta and Jealousy Incarnate also known as Don't Dare to Dream. The filming for the drama ended in February and is expected to air either by the end of this year or early next year.