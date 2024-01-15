"They radiate the vibe of rich siblings": Fans love the interactions between Lee Jae-wook and aespa's Karina at the Prada F/W 2024 Show in Milan

On Sunday, January 14, actor Lee Jae-wook and aespa's Karina were spotted at Prada's latest show for the Fall/Winter Menswear collection held in Milan. When fans saw the two celebrities at the airport boarding their flights to Milan to attend the show, many hoped to see a few interactions between Karina and Jae-wook.

Going one step above fans' expectations, the two were not only seated next to each other but were seen interacting and talking to each other several times during the event. Fans were elated to see a new friendship and couldn't stop talking about the duo even hours after the show had ended.

Many expressed that Lee Jae-wook and aespa's Karina not only looked comfortable with each other but also radiated major sibling energy. Their undeniable and unmatched visuals had the internet hooked.

Fans can't stop talking about the interactions between Lee Jae-wook and aespa's Karina at the Prada Fall/Winter 2024 Menswear Show in Milan

On January 14, Prada revealed its Fall/Winter 2024 Menswear collection through a fashion show conducted in Milan. The event invited several stars of the entertainment industry, including the rising K-drama actor Lee Jae-wook and aespa's Karina, the four-member K-pop girl group's leader.

When netizens spotted these celebrities making their way to attend Prada's show, they were already hoping for at least a few interactions between them to surface on the internet. However, fans were lucky enough to gain a bundle of interaction between the two.

The happiness fans gained when they saw Lee Jae-wook and aespa's Karina seated next to each other continued to peak as they saw them interact more throughout the show. There was even a moment when Karina pulled out her leader card when the camera moved toward the two and immediately asked Jae-wook to pose for the camera, to which he obeyed.

The two were also seen chatting when the show was rolling out. Lee Jae-wook was also seen proving himself as a gentleman once again throughout his interactions with the aespa member. The actor was not only seen giving up his seat to Karina when she noticed that she didn't have a place to sit but also politely apologized to her at the end of the event when he had to leave the venue before her.

While fans couldn't stop talking about how well the two matched each other's energies, they were stunned by the visuals of Lee Jae-wook and aespa's Karina at the event. Here are some reactions:

Both the celebrities' outfits were pieces from Prada's earlier collection. The actor was dressed in a simple but well-tailored all-grey suit, which he paired with an elegant yet boxy black handbag. On the other hand, Karina was seen wearing a white puff dress with black pointy heels, which she paired with a yellowish-green handbag.