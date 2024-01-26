Zayn Malik’s look for Maison Valentino Paris Fashion Week show wins the internet: “Fashion King"

Zayn Malik joined a host of famous people at Paris Men's Fashion Week, making an impressive public appearance. The Paris Fashion Week was an incredible event that not only showcased the latest designer ensembles but also highlighted the participants' impeccable fashion sense.

At Maison Valentino's event during Paris Fashion Week, he stood out, especially in his elegant black suit with white writing. The carefully designed look included a fitted black pair of pants and a stylish full-sleeve blazer.

A fan's reaction to Zayn Malik’s look for Paris Fashion Week (Image via Instagram/@zayn)

Zayn's overall refined appeal was boosted by his well-groomed appearance, which included precisely cropped hair. Fans could not contain their excitement and expressed their admiration on social media.

A fan commented:

“Fashion king.”

His outfit received high praise from both the fashion community and web enthusiasts, adding to the allure of the star-studded Paris Fashion Week.

Zayn Malik turned heads at Paris Fashion Week

Zayn Malik, 31, has kept a low profile on the red carpet since he departed from One Direction in 2015. However, his recent appearance at Paris Fashion Week revealed his evolving style and personal journey.

Expand Tweet

Before the Valentino show, Malik showcased a noticeable transformation, cutting and highlighting his locks in various brown tones. He looked sharp in a beige and brown checkered tweed coat paired with a light blue shirt, mastering the print-on-print look with ease. Fans swooned over Zayn’s look at the Paris Fashion Week 2024, especially loving his outfit.

Fans' reactions to Zayn Malik’s look for Paris Fashion Week (Image via Instagram/@zayn)

For the Kenzo fashion show, Malik opted for a navy blue tweed coat and trousers with graphic prints in lighter shades of blue. A crisp white collared shirt completed the ensemble, and he chose white sneakers as the only accessory, displaying refined elegance.

Expand Tweet

Despite staying out of the limelight, Zayn Malik remains active behind the scenes. A heartwarming moment occurred in Paris when he granted a One Direction fan's dream by autographing a CD, a gesture that quickly went viral, reinforcing the enduring love for the band.

Expand Tweet

Zayn won over hearts during Paris Fashion Week with his chic makeover. He switched from his recent somewhat longer blond look to a fresh, neatly cropped, and black-dyed hairstyle after the first show. Wearing a sharp shirt and a classic coat, Malik looked put together and discreetly flaunted his neck tattoo.

Conclusion

In addition to occasional public appearances, Malik has been involved in diverse projects. Last summer, he returned to music with the release of Love Like This, his first single in two years. Beyond music, he ventured into the non-alcoholic beverage business as the chief creative officer and co-owner of Mixoloshe.

Balancing professional endeavors, Zayn also prioritizes fatherhood. In September, he celebrated his daughter Khai's third birthday, emphasizing his commitment to family life. Welcoming Khai in 2020 with ex-partner Gigi Hadid, Malik navigates his multifaceted life with a blend of creativity, nostalgia, and personal milestones.

