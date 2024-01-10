Paris Fashion Week 2024 schedule: Dates, designer list and more details explored

The Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode revealed the calendar of Paris Fashion Week Men's Fall/ Winter 2024, the first fashion event of the year. The fashion festival will roll out in the middle of January and will continue for the next six days to showcase creativity and fashion.

Among all the fashion events, the Paris Fashion Week remains an imperative one, exuding an amalgamation of the city's tradition, culture and creativity. The Parisian fashion brands portray them all, with Chanel, Balmain, Hermes and Celine being just a few names.

This year, the men's fashion week will commence on January 16. Several renowned fashion brands will make their comeback while fresh talents will also showcase themselves. More details are discussed below.

More details on Paris Fashion Week Men's Fall/ Winter 2024

Paris Fashion Week Men's Fall/ Winter 2024 is scheduled on January 16 and will continue till January 21, an exhibition of art through clothing and fashion. The vogue event will showcase 74 brands to portray their creative manifestation on the runway.

Apart from the renowned fashion brands, several other emerging fashion brands will participate in the event. This year, fashion brands like Balmain and Valentino will stage a comeback, indicating extraordinary exhibition of their sartorial creation.

Regarding the Paris Fashion Week, the organizing authority, Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode says:

"Haute Couture is a French exception and as the name of the Federation indicates, it lies at the heart of fashion’s ecosystem.

"Tremendously modern, it is a permanent gateway between a tradition for excellence in know-how and contemporaneity in creation embodying today manufacturing techniques that are at the cutting edge of innovation. The Haute Couture collections are presented twice a year, in January and in July.

It continues:

"Due to its extraordinary nature, it has been granted a special status. Since 2010, its official calendar has hosted the Finest Jewellery Houses that are affiliated to the Federation.

"This initiative allows for a synchronicity of presentations, but also enables the history of two sectors with exceptional know-how and both in a state of endless reinvention to be played out in sequence.

More details on Paris Fashion Week 2024 schedule

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Meta Campania Collective, Burc Akyol, Kidill, Valette Studio, Auralee, Louis Vuitton

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Berluti, Botter, Acne Studios, Lemaire, Solid Homme, EGONLAB, 4Sdesigns, Givenchy, Walter Van Beirendonck, Blue marble, Airei, Wales Bonner, Jeanne Friot, LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi

Thursday, January 18, 2024

OUEST Paris, Rick Owens, Feng Chen Wang, Issey Miyake, Rains, Sean Suen, Isabel Marant, Hed Mayner, Lazoschmidl, Amiri, Sulvam, Yohji Yamamoto, System, Dries Van Noten, Fursac, AMI – Alexandre Mattiussi

Friday, January 19, 2023

Junya Watanabe Man, Ungaro, Paul Smith, C.R.E.O.L.E, Juun.j, Space Programme, Dior Homme Maison Mihara, Yasuhiro Youths in Balaclava, Comme des Garçons Homme Plus, Songzio, Officine Generale, Kenzo

Saturday, January 20, 2024

Undercover, Kiko Kostadinov, Ernest W. Baker, Loewe, Kolor, Mr. Saturday, Hermès, Sankuanz, Kidsuper, Steven Passaro, Valentino, White Mountaineering, Balmain Homme

Sunday, January 21, 2024

TAAKK, Winnie, AMC – Aldo Maria Camillo, Wooyoungmi, Namesake, Sacai, Kartik Research, Ziggy Chen, Bed J.W Ford, Doublet, Rhude, GMBH.

Paris Fashion Week Men's Fall/ Winter 2024 is one of the anticipated fashion events of the year. With 76 brands, it will be a pompous event for men's fashion, setting the trends for the year.