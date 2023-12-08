7 most affordable Hermes bags of all time

Hermes, the French brand brought an evolution in the realm of bags especially the handbags for women. The brand has been catering to fashion enthusiasts for over 200 years, offering an assortment of bags from totes to clutches.

The brand became popular due to its bespoke craftmanship, premium material, and unique design that made people stunned. The Birkin bags, one of the best-selling brands, enticed people with the innovation that adopted practicality. The Kelly bags bring traction equally.

Being one of the A-listed luxury brands, Hermes often creates buzz with its price tag. Some of its bags are costly enough for only a few people to adopt them. The brand took several months to deliver its order to the purchaser, preventing the overproduction.

The affordable Hermes bag sounds like an oxymoron. The brand, however, garners a collection of some bags at affordable prices, which are below $5000. The list is below.

Some of the affordable Hermes bags come under $5000

1) Aline grooming bag

The Aline Grooming Bag, a vintage piece from Hermes, exudes a casual appeal. This paper-thin bag was inspired by the ancient period. Before the invention of vehicles, such bags were there to carry regular belongings, mirroring a pouch.

The shoulder bag, crafted with calfskin straps, is available for $1200 and is one of the cheapest bags from Hermes.

2) Evelyne 16 Amazone Bag

The Evelyne 16 Amazone Bags can be copped as an affordable piece from Hermes and come with a sturdy structure. The bag is crafted with taurillon Clemence leather, flashing sophistication. Its woolly canvas strap blends the casual aesthetics to it. The H-shapedG perforation design adds allure, shaping it into an enticing piece from the brand.

For $2050, this bag is available on the brand's website.

3) Herbag Zip 31 Bag

Structured in a trapezoid shape, the Herbags are the mirrored version of Kelly bags. The bags are currently out of stock on the brand's website, but one can find them at second-hand bag marketplaces. At Rebag, it is priced at $2625 while The Luxury Closet is selling it for $837.

The saddle straps and padlocks set the bag apart, mindfully crafted with canvas material to make it lightweight.

4) Garden Party 36 Bag

The brand crafted an assortment of Garden Party 36 bags with a slouchy appearance. As an affordable Hermas bag, one can get it from the brand store for $3975. Several other websites are selling it in different price ranges. 1st Dibs offers an assortment of Garden Party 36 bags. The Garden Party tote leather bag is available for $3580 while The Garden Party 36 tote toile costs $1595.

5) Picotin Bag

The Picotin bags mirror the boxy shape while its leather structure exudes elegance. With an assortment of colorways and sizes, the bag can be obtained at low prices from the secondary market. In 2023, the average cost of the bag will begin at $3180. One can purchase it from Rebag for $2325 while 1st Dibs sells it for $2975.

6) Cabas H en Biais 40 Bag

Cabas H en Biais 40 Bag, a sturdy tote from Hermes, comes under the cheap bags. The jacquard build-up creates a beach vibe, while its calfskin handles ensure durability. Fashionphile sells the bag for $2620 while Rebag's price tag is $2900.

Mightychic, a secondary market of luxury bags, sets the price tag of $4425 for the brand new bag.

7) Jige Elan 29 Clutch

Another cheap bag from Hermas is the Jige Elan 29 Clutch, an emblem of sophistication. This elegant piece comes with a leather strap lock with an embellishment of H, the brand's monogram. This affordable clutch costs $2168 at the Luxury Closet, while Fashionphile sells it for $3730.

Hermes, a staple in the realm of luxury bags, offers craftsmanship, creativity, and the commitment to elongation. Individuals can obtain bags under $5000 even though their price rises every year. People can look for secondary markets to purchase them at low prices. However, one must evaluate all the conditions before purchasing.