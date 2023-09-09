Balmain Luxe FW23 campaign wins the internet: “Exquisite”

Balmain, the French fashion house has set the Internet on fire with its extraordinary FW2023 campaign. Recently, the fashion house has run a campaign of women's ready-to-wear outfits through a series of Instagram posts and outfits from the Paris Fashion Week and fans have flooded their appreciation comments on them.

The campaign was shot through the lens of Rafael Pavarotti under the direction of the creative director Olivier Rousteing, and this creative collaboration between the two has created magic.

This campaign stands out from others through its eye-catching backgrounds and compelling narration in advertisements. This campaign emphasizes the refined color scheme and Parisian style that characterize the royalty of French culture through quilted floor-length coats, draped full-body gowns, sculptural midi dresses, and more.

Fans appreciate the clothes from the parish fashion week FW2023.

The fans' exodus underlines Olivier Rousteing's artistic rendition, where they said the whole visual is "Exquisite".

Balmain FW2023 campaign accentuates the Jolie Madam silhouette and the architectural pattern

The campaign of FW2023 conveys the legacy of the classic fashion of Paris with its detailed tailoring and architectural design. The director, Oliver Rousteing has focused on the 1945 New French style which is the moniker of Jolie Madam who was more conscious with perfect pleating, firm shoulders, and a detailed waist. The same was reflected in the Routeing's new collection with a modern twist.

The creative director of the luxe fashion house said:

"For our Balmain Fall 2023 campaign, the same sharp focus on heritage and craftsmanship that was first viewed on our fashion-week runway, continues to drive us. So, we’re steering completely clear of props, dream locations and CGI—for this season’s images and videos, the camera is simply and exquisitely centered on precise Parisian tailoring and architectural volumes, helping make it very clear that this collection builds directly upon Pierre Balmain’s audacious and enduring ‘New French Style.’"

Keeping the classic motifs on, the designer has experimented with the modern silhouette as his collection is made of neoprene material and PVC extract fabrics. The collection can be compared with Pierre Balmain's retro silhouette in warm shades as Olivier used hot pink, fuchsia, and carefully punched black and white to keep a poise.

The designer included the sculpted skirt, twisted lapels, puffed-up high-length coats, box tops, etc. in his collection. Along with this, the polka-dotted ankle-length dress and the neat pleated detailing became an emblem of his collection.

In this collection, Olivier has designed a silver glossy mini dress with a broad study pleat on the front and various Instagram users felt, it suits Beyonce for her concerts when several mentioned her in the comments. Also, fans did not forget to comment on the model's happy face and the amazing virtuoso of the photographer.

The artistic skill of the designer, Olivier Rousteing, and the colorful perception of Rafael Pavarotti created the magic in this campaign and fans' reaction to these amazing comments sheerly proves the best work of the duo.