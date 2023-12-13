7 most expensive Rick Owens sneakers of all time

Rick Owens is an influential designer from Porterville. He is renowned for contributing an assortment of designer clothes and footwear, providing glamorous and gory aesthetics.

The designer has created his hologram in the sneaker's landscape by crafting an array of masterpieces. His sneakers are structured in a puffed-up silhouette, offering an oversized appeal. At the same time, his Geobasket sneakers provide the bulky allure.

Due to their authentic material, some of the high-priced Rick Owens sneakers cost more than $1000. The designer uses leather, particularly sheepskin, calf, or bull leather, and its uneven shape enhances the natural aesthetics. Owens seamlessly infuses the furs from cows, making the shoes avant-garde from the stock.

Some of the expensive Rick Owens sneakers are listed below.

From Nubuck to Geobasket, the most expensive Rick Owens sneakers

1) Brown and Milk Greywolf Nubuck Sneaker

Brown and Milk Greywolf Nubuck Sneaker (Image via Rick Owens)

The Amethyst Long Hair Pony sneaker is one of the most expensive shoes from this eminent designer, Rick Owens. The sneaker is constructed with bull leather with a nubuck finish, providing a waxy feeling that determines its authenticity.

Complemented by a lace design, the added zipper lock facilitates swift fastening and is offered for $1165.

2) Amethyst Long Hair Pony

Amethyst Long Hair Pony (Image via R.Owens)

The Long Hair Pony sneaker is structured to ankle length. It is an avant-garde from the brand. Cow fur embellishes the upper, creating an uneven structure intentionally designed for the shoe.

With the thermoplastic rubber in white color, this sneaker costs $1220.

3) Jumbo Laced Sneaker

Jumbo Laced Sneakers ( Image via R.Owens)

This Jumbo Sneaker with wide laces portrays the junky aesthetics while its polished upper balances the soberness. With a slightly elevated height above the ankle, the sneaker's tongue sits even higher, echoing the unique fashion signature of Rick Owens.

The prime element of the sneaker is grain calf leather, embodying the flattened upper. This medium-weight sneaker is filled with diverse aspects of the designer and is retailed for $1200.

4) Mega Bumper Geobasket Sneaker

Mega Bumper Geobasket Sneaker (Image via R.Owens)

The Mega bumper sneaker incorporates a higher padded tongue and a platform sole, mirroring the chunky sneaker aesthetics. Structured in the signature pattern of Owens, the shoe has the above ankle length height and specified toe cap.

Providing the geometrical shape on the heel, Owen painted the tanned leather in a black and milk-white accent. The stitching line on the ankle enhances the detailing further. Priced at $1195, this puffy bumper sneaker is a trailblazer from FW23 Luxor runway from the designer.

5) Jumbo Lace Padded Low Sneakers

Embodying the hallmark characteristics of Rick Owens, the Jumbo lace padded low sneaker is another expensive sneaker from the brand. The upper is constructed in lamb leather, leaving a soft, natural peach skin feeling.

The sneaker gets a puffed-up structure from the infused polyester. Bleeding of calf and lamb leather, this sneaker elevates the modish appeal. The sneaker is priced at $970.

6) Black Vintage Sneakers

The Vintage sneaker is crafted particularly for kids, embodying the Owens' signature aesthetics. The sneaker is crafted with cow and calf leather amalgam, enhancing the comfort level.

The low-top sneaker is structured in a puffed-up silhouette, embracing sleek aesthetics. This sneaker can be obtained for $535.

7) Geobasket High-Top Sneakers

Another expensive sneaker comes from the kids' section, specially crafted to enhance the experience of walking the babies. The Geobasket sneaker is just another iteration of the Mega Bumper sneaker in kids' sizes.

To provide a stand-out allure, this shoe is dyed in two different colors. Blending milk white and carnelian red creates soothing aesthetics, while the shark tooth sole enhances traction. The sneaker cost $690.

These sneakers are among the brand's more expensive offerings. It is known for its collaborations with notable names like Converse and Dr. Martens, contributing to its avant-garde reputation.

The utilization of premium materials not only elevates the brand's prestige but also drives up the cost. This makes these sneakers a substantial investment for collectors and enthusiasts seeking exclusive and distinctive pieces in the market.