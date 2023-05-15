When will Rick Owens' DRKSHDW x Converse TURBODRK collection drop? Release date, order information and more details explored 

The Boston, Massachusetts-based footwear genius, Converse is collaborating with the beloved American fashion designer Rick Owens and his sub-label DRKSHDW to launch a brand-new footwear and accessories collection. Rick Owens and his diffusion label has been a long-time collaborator with Converse, and the latest offering marks the dynamic duo's second collaboration in 2023.

The collaborative TURBODRK collection comes after the dup had redesigned the makeover of Chuck 70 and Weapon sneaker models in cow-print pattern and fuzzy outlook in January 2023. The latest collaboration between the dynamic duo offers fresh updates of the TURBODRK Chuck 70.

The entire footwear and accessories collection can be availed in dust and pink color scheme. The collection is expected to be released via the e-commerce site of Converse, Nike SNKRS and select retailers on May 16, 2023 at 10 am EDT.

More about upcoming Rick Owens' DRKSHDW x Converse TURBODRK collection

Upcoming Rick Owens' DRKSHDW x Converse TURBODRK collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

Rick Owens is one of the most respected fashion designers currently. He's recognized from his modern grun and luxurious styles, that fit right in the streetwear culture.

The designer attracts the younger generation with his futuristic, creative and dark elegant styles. The designer kickstarted his diffusion label as a denim line in 2005, dubbed the DRKSHDW.

The DRKSHDW quickly gained popularity and became a fan-favorite, as it offered staple pieces like hoodies, jackets, pants and creative sneakers. The latest offering in collaboration reimagines and deconstruct the classic Chuck 70 sneaker model. The site introduces the collaborative efforts as follows:

"Rick Owens has made his name as a restless innovator of bold androgynous fashion and minimalist design. With Converse x DRKSHDW, Owens subverts the classic Converse silhouettes to new and dramatic proportions."

The collection pieces include -

1) TURBODRK Chuck 70 Laceless, which can be availed in two colorway, i.e. "Iron/Egret/Natural Ivory" and "Cactus Flower/Erget." The shoes can be availed at a retail price of $170.

2) Bucket Hat, which can be availed in two colorways i.e. Dust and Hot Pink. The hat can be availed at a retail price of $60.

3) Tote Bag, which can be availed in Dust and Hot Pink colorways at a retail price of $120.

END. @endclothing



Repeat innovator, Rick Owens, returns to reimagine a classic Converse silhouette to even more dramatic proportions.



Register online for the Converse x DRKSHDW TURBODRK Laceless Hi (£159) at Bold is back.Repeat innovator, Rick Owens, returns to reimagine a classic Converse silhouette to even more dramatic proportions.Register online for the Converse x DRKSHDW TURBODRK Laceless Hi (£159) at end.app.link/tT9OnaPG8ub . Draw closes Tuesday 16th May 00:01 BST. Bold is back. Repeat innovator, Rick Owens, returns to reimagine a classic Converse silhouette to even more dramatic proportions.Register online for the Converse x DRKSHDW TURBODRK Laceless Hi (£159) at end.app.link/tT9OnaPG8ub. Draw closes Tuesday 16th May 00:01 BST. https://t.co/viUCGsOYOP

The most prominent offering from the collection is the TURBODRK Chuck 70 silhouette, which is reimagined laceless. The shoe's upper comes constructed out of 100% premium cotton canvas material. The shoe also features a stretchy and secure internal construct to help avoid foot slippage and keep the foot strapped in.

The shoe was constructed using innovative "Max Grind" process, which adds up to 40% reclaimed rubber scraps for the outsole manufacturing of the shoe. The shoes feature elongated tongue and laceless gore construction. Branding details include a left foot license plate featuring the DRKSHDW pentagram logo.

Modern Notoriety @ModernNotoriety Rick Owens and Converse introduce the DRKSHDW Laceless TURBODRK Chuck 70 Rick Owens and Converse introduce the DRKSHDW Laceless TURBODRK Chuck 70 https://t.co/8bZdn2NaM7

The accessories include a tote bag and a bucket hat. The website introduces the bucket hat as follows:

"Crafted from 8oz cotton canvas, the Converse x DRKSHDW Bucket Hat is available in updated colorways of Hot Pink and Dust and features Owens’ signature DRKSHDW Pentagram logo."

The tote bag comes constructed out of 12oz cotton canvas material, which features Owens' signature pentagram logo. One can avail the entire collection starting May 16, 2023 for $60-170.

Poll : 0 votes