Converse x Rick Owens DRKSHDW sneaker collection: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Converse, the Boston, Massachusetts-based sportswear and footwear giant is collaborating with American designer Rick Owens and his diffusion sub-label DRSHDW to release two new makeovers upon its classic silhouette. The dynamic duo will be redesigning the iconic Chuck 70 and the Converse Weapon model in fuzzy looks, perfect for winter weather.

The dynamic duo will collaborate to deliver fresh updates to the Weapon and Chuck 70 silhouettes in the TURBOWPN and TURBODRK color scheme. Each figure is dressed in a monochromatic black and white scheme. On January 10, 2023, both silhouettes will go on sale at a few select stores and Converse's official online store.

The footwear choices will be accompanied by a 2-piece accessory drop of backpacks.

More information about the Converse x Rick Owens DRKSHDW line, which includes the Chuck 70 and Weapon sneakers and two backpacks

The upcoming Converse x Rick Owens DRKSHDW collection features Chuck 70 and Weapon sneaker model alongside two backpacks (Image via Sportskeeda)

For those who are unaware, Rick Owens is known as the father of the modern and luxurious grunge style. The designer has inspired the younger generation with his approach towards dark elegance. Rick Owens started the DRKSHDW diffusion line in 2005 as a denim line.

The DRKSHDW sub-label quickly became a fan-favorite due to accessible prices and staples such as hoodies, shorts, pants, tees, and sneakers. The label is now collaborating to bring its dark esthetic over the Converse's classic silhouettes. The duo will be launching two silhouettes with zebra prints and a mix of black and white hues.

The first silhouette is a makeover upon the iconic Chuck 70 silhouette dubbed the TURBODRK Chuck 70. The official site introduces the silhouette,

"Break from convention with a bold new edition of the TURBODRK Chuck 70, created by Rick Owens. The subversive design both celebrates and distorts the lines of our most iconic silhouette—stretching the possibilities with an elongated tongue, adding a zebra-inspired jacquard finish and applying the collaboration’s signature square toe."

The street classic, Chuck 70 is given a rebellious look and comes in high-top form. The upper is constructed out of polyester knitted jacquard material with faux suede lining. Branding is added with the custom DRKSHDW late and wrapped-around TURBODRK woven label. The shoe will retail at $170.

The second silhouette in the line is a makeover upon the Weapon silhouette, dubbed the TURBOWPN. The official site introduces the silhouette,

"The ongoing collaboration with DRKSHDW transforms another court icon: the Converse Weapon. With a rebellious mindset to challenge the ubiquitous and break convention, Rick Owens exaggerates the proportions and distorts the lines of the legendary basketball sneaker."

UPPER SNKRS ✨ @uppersnkrs



Y’a des items qui vous chauffent ? La collection Rick Owens x Converse arrive ce Mardi 10 JanvierY’a des items qui vous chauffent ? La collection Rick Owens x Converse arrive ce Mardi 10 Janvier 👀Y’a des items qui vous chauffent ? https://t.co/2mVDzgrY1t

The site further comments over the sneakers,

"The result is a distinct design that sits at the intersection of hoops style and subversive fashion, bringing the edge of DRKSHDW boots to an iconic ‘80s basketball high top."

The sneakers come in high-top form with the upper being constructed out of leather material. The sneakers feature an elevated platform midsole. The silhouette also features exaggerated proportions, including blown-out midsoles and an elongated tongue.

The shoe's look is finished off with Rick Owens' wrap-around label. The shoe will be retailing at $200. Both the shoes' come accompanied by two backpacks in Oversized and Go Lo form for $200 and $150, respectively. One can avail the entire collection via Converse starting January 10, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes