Sneakerheads appreciate the upcoming Air Jordan 9 “Powder Blue” sneakers: “Gonna be my first 9” 

The Swoosh leading sublabel Jordan Brand is preparing to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Air Jordan 9 in style with the rerelease of its high-in-demand "Powder Blue" colorway. In 2024, the silhouette will complete its successful three decades in the sneaker world. The celebratory sneaker will be entirely covered in Summit White/Black-Dark Powder Blue scheme.

The highly anticipated Air Jordan 9 "Powder Blue" trainers are set to hit stores on March 23, 2024. Although the shoe brand has not released the specific release dates, these footwear items will be available through Nike's SNKRS app, plus several additional Jordan Brand retail locations.

These sneakers will be available in full-family sizes. While the adult and grade-school sizes are priced at $210 and $160, respectively, the preschool and toddler/infant sizes will be priced at $100 and $85.

Netizens reacted positively to the comeback of the classic Air Jordan 9 "Powder Blue" shoes

Michael Jordan fans and other internet users expressed their happiness for the reintroduction of the planned AJ 9 "Powder Blue" colorway. While some said the upcoming colorway looked better than the previous one, others said these would become their first pair of the Jordan brand's ninth silhouette.

While some said these shoes will be a must-cop for them, a few were critical of the $210 price tag and found them on the expensive side. Many of them mentioned that they already owned a pair from their past releases, and they appreciated the sneaker's durability.

Many sneakerheads said they will buy at least two or three pairs of the arriving colorway. One wanted the next sneakers to have blue trimmings like the original pair.

More about the Air Jordan 9 "Powder Blue" shoes

The AJ 9 has become one of the most widely recognized designs in the Jordan Brand heritage. It was the initial footwear launched following Michael Jordan's departure from the NBA in 1993, and the model had a global design that brought out its global reach. The shoe also included a one-of-a-kind sole that displayed numerous words and symbols in many languages, including "peace," "sport," and "freedom."

With the AJ 9 "Powder Blue" reaching its 30-year mark in 2024, it only makes sense that the company honors with a throwback edition of the legendary Air Jordan 9 "Powder Blue."

The "Powder Blue" Air Jordan 9 shade is one of the most popular shoes, which debuted in 1993 and was re-issued in 2010. The latest version of this AJ 9 Retro is believed to be closest in appearance to the original.

Summit white, black, and dark powder blue are used to decorate the upper of the shoe. It is constructed with a white leather top featuring black and dark powder blue accents. However, it is unknown whether the back part of the heels will have the number "23" sewn on them. If Jordan Brand intends the 2024 retro to remain loyal to its 1994 counterpart, it should have less than 23 members.

Keep an eye out for the newly released AJ 9 "Powder Blue" footwear, which will go on sale in the first quarter of the next year. Sign up on the official website of Nike or install the SNKRS app to catch the latest news on the footwear's public premiere dates if you don't want to miss out.

