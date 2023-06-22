Air Jordan AJKO 1 "Field Purple" shoes: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored 

The Nike Company and Michael Jordan's jointly operated label have continued to release multiple renditions and remixes of the legendary Air Jordan 1 sneaker style. The most recent makeover is of the Air Jordan AJKO 1 sneaker, which will be dressed in a "Field Purple" design that combines the namesake purple and black colors.

As a homage to MJ's jersey number, the Jordan business is honoring the "Jordan Year" in 2023. The label's new colorway will be the latest addition to this celebratory roster.

The new Air Jordan AJKO 1 "Field Purple" shoes are getting ready for launch on July 7, 2023, as reported by multiple sneaker news outlets, including Sole Retriever. These chic sneakers, available in men's sizing options, will be offered at a retail price of $150 USD for each pair. Jordanheads and other curious buyers can find them on Nike's SNKRS app and a slew of other Jordan Brand retail chains.

Air Jordan AJKO 1 "Field Purple" shoes are composed with premium materials, complete with bold black hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming AJKO Field Purple sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since its conception in 1986, the AJKO has not deviated significantly from its typical materials, and the canvas-based upper of the Air Jordan AJKO 1 quickly comes to mind when one assesses the new model. With the exception of a few limited editions in 2011, as well as the Billie Eilish collaboration in 2021, the AJKO continues to live up to its name. Now, the Jordan Brand is planning an upgrade for the shoe's design for Fall 2023.

The backstory and formative years of the NBA legend's first shoe is highlighted on the Nike's website as,

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It further states,

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado”

For the latest iteration, the sneaker has received a satin makeover. This shoe features a striking balance of Field Purple, black, and white hues. These shoes have a sheeny finish due to the satin fabrics that surely add considerably to its elegance and flair.

The purple toe boxes of the pair are encircled by black textiles that form the mudguards of these high-tops. Further, these black colors are then applied to the tongue flaps as well as the eyestays. The tongue tops are embellished with purple brand accents of Nike Swoosh.

Next, the lateral sides made using black satin are complimented with large-sized purple swoosh. The cushiony interiors of the shoes are again composed with black and the insoles are adorned with purple branding prints.

Rounding out the sneakers are the crisp white midsoles that are nicely banded with the black and white speckled outer sole units underneath.

Keep an eye out for the Nike Air Jordan AJKO 1 "Field Purple" shoes, which will be released in the following weeks. If you don't want to miss out on this release, sign up for instant alerts on Nike's official website or utilize the company's SNKRS app as soon as the shoe is released.

