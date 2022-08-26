Where to buy Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG “Beef and Broccoli” colorway? Price and more details explored 

Jordan Brand is bringing back one of the most iconic "Beef and Broccoli" Air Jordan 9 colorways after releasing "Particle Grey," "Chile Red," "Fire Red," and "Olive Concord" colorways earlier this year. The full suede panels in the namesake green and brown tones will return to the footwear market soon.

The upcoming Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG in Black Gum as well as Beef & Broccoli are set to release on Holiday 2022. Interested buyers can purchase them from Nike’s SNKRS website, alongside other partnering retail sellers. They will be able to fetch them for $225 per pair in men’s size. You can even sign up on the shoe label’s website for further updates on the Boot NRG designs.

Nike’s Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG reappears in Beef and Broccoli makeup for this Holiday season

Now that winter is just around the corner, it's time to start thinking about how to get your sneaker rotation ready for the seasonal changes. Fortunately, Swoosh has got your back, as they're planning to reintroduce one of the most popular Air Jordan 9 Retro Boot NRG designs ever released. You have another opportunity to buy the "Beef & Broccoli" footwear edition if you want to.

The Swoosh label’s official web page quotes the origin story of the ninth silhouette as,

“Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took to the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide.”

For those who don’t know, this restocked footwear originally dropped on October 13, 2018. The Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG "Beef and Broccoli" will debut just in time for Fall/Winter 2022 with an appearance and build identical to its original version.

Although the majority of the uppers are covered in the eponymous Beef brown and Broccoli green tones, pops of red and bold black add to the appeal of these boots. Here, the entire uppers are covered with suede overlays.

The green suede toe tops are surrounded by their beef brown counterparts. The brown suede forms a mudguard that runs the entire length of the shoe, including the heel counters.

Near the toes are the tongue flaps that are also constructed using textured green leather. Towards the neck of these high-tops, the tongue flaps are designed with the red Jordan logo. Black metal eyelets complete the look of the eyelets, which hold up the black and white speckled lace loops.

Moving in, the inner linings of these boots are complete with black textiles. The footbed is finished off with Nike Air swoosh branding prints on top. The heel counters in the back are made of brown suede and are topped by heel pull tabs with red Jumpman basketball logos.

The all-black sole units complete the look—both the black midsole as well as the outer sole units finish off the aesthetics.

Don’t miss out on the upcoming Air Jordan 9 Boot “Beef and Broccoli” colorway that is being re-released this Holiday season. With a retail price of $225 per pair, these sturdy shoes will be sold via the Nike’s SNKRS app as well as select retail shops.

