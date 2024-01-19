Fans express disappointment with Pharrell Williams' collection for Paris Fashion Week 2024: “Pharrell is undoing all the good things done by Virgil” 

Pharrell Williams' third collection was showcased at the Paris Fashion Week F/W 2024 on January 16, 2024. In this collection, Pharrell, the creative director of the French luxury label Louis Vuitton, adopted the rich culture of Western America as the theme of the collection.

To emphasize the rich culture of America, the designer collaborated with the local artists from the Lakota and Dakota peoples. Also, Timberland was another collaborative partner, continuing the trend of collaboration by Virgil Abloh, the former creative director of the brand.

However, a few snaps from the collection were uploaded by the brand on social media, garnering the attention of the fans. Louis Vuitton dropped the pictures of its guests and some of the collection on the official Instagram channel, where people shared their opinions.

Apart from them, several fans expressed their opinions on the Paris Fashion Week 2024 collection.

Fans seemed disappointed with Pharrell Williams' third collection at Paris Fashion Week 2024

Pharrell Williams exhibited his latest menswear collection at the Paris Fashion Week F/W 2024, inspired by the American West, underscoring the indigenous art and culture. The show began with the tribal tunes of drums, setting the spirit of 90s Latin America. The collection included cowboy boots, long coats, jackets with sequin embellishments, denim chaps, and so on.

For this collection, the designer collaborated with tribal artists from the Lakota and Dakota peoples, offering some exquisite craftsmanship of top stitching while the fringes on the clothing pieces touted the theme.

However, fans seemed pretty depressed with the collection as several Louis Vuitton fans felt these pieces were imitations from Ralph Lauren. Another user, @clovis0973, commented:

"LV used to be a luxury Brand ! Look at this ! It is like for farmers or hip hop people ! I am French and this is terrible ! No skills no style."

A few fans mentioned that they felt this collection did not evoke Western America's aesthetics, while some commented that they missed Virgil Abloh. Furthermore, several people noted a feminine touch in the collection.

However, a group of people loved the collection, saying that they were some of the most coveted pieces from Louis Vuitton. Fans appreciated the detailing in this collection.

Pharrell Williams, the new creative director of French fashion house Louis Vuitton, shared some of his latest collection. His first Spring-Summer collection with a Louis Vuitton monogram recently went live in its store, garnering appreciation. However, this particular collection from the Fall/Winter collection seemed pretty dissatisfying to the fans.