Netizens made hilarious remarks on the new Louis Vuitton sandwich bag: "Thought this was a cake"

Among the most current buzz in the fashion industry is the Louis Vuitton sandwich bag, which was only recently unveiled. Back in the beginning of this month, the fashion company presented its LV bag, which was inspired by a sandwich bag.

A plethora of amusing comments have been posted on the internet about the Louis Vuitton sandwich bag. One of them even commented,

Expand Tweet

Many more interesting responses from fans and other netizens were recorded for this sandwich bag

The Internet was flooded with amusing remarks about the Louis Vuitton sandwich bag

Expand Tweet

When it comes to luxurious fashion, creativity is frequently at the forefront of the industry; nevertheless, there are times when it is accompanied by a price tag that is mind-boggling. One of the most recent additions to this fad is the Louis Vuitton Sandwich Bag, which is made from cowhide leather and has an astounding price tag of $3,800.

Pharrell Williams, who serves as the Men's Creative Director for the renowned French high-fashion brand, is the one who came up with the idea for this out-of-the-ordinary accessory, which was introduced on January 4th.

Williams took the modest paper sandwich bag and reshaped it into a sumptuous handbag, dubbed the Louis Vuitton sandwich bag.

Williams's idea came from an ordinary paper sandwich bag. Cowhide leather is used in the painstaking construction of the huge clutch, which is expertly created precisely to correspond to the color of the well-known paper shopping bags produced by Louis Vuitton.

The unusual accessory and its expensive price tag garnered positive responses from internet users almost immediately.

At the same time that some people pointed out that it looks like something that was developed by Al, others made amusing remarks, saying that LV is trying to compete with Balenciaga in terms of bizarre designs.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many users said that many other big fashion labels like YSL, Carhartt, and more have already released similar bag designs in the past. One user compared it to a McDonald's paper bag.

This design is adorned with the signature Louis Vuitton letters and is fastened with a chic blue closure flap, making sure your sandwiches or other favorite items will be transported in luxurious splendor.

The length of the Louis Vuitton sandwich bag is thirty centimeters, the height is twenty-seven centimeters, and the width is seventeen centimeters, as stated by the brand. A zipped pocket along a double flat pocket are both included on the interior of the bag, which lends a hint of functionality to the otherwise flamboyant design.

The description of the new sandwich bag on the fashion label’s official web page reads,

“The Louis Vuitton Sandwich Bag is made from supple cowhide leather in exactly the same color as the House’s famed shopping bags. And features the same “Louis Vuitton” and “Maison Fondée En 1854” lettering found on the bags. Inside there’s a zipped pocket and a double flat pocket to keep things organized.”

The Louis Vuitton sandwich bag is an option that is both daring and opulent, and it is recommended for individuals who want to create an impression with their lunch.