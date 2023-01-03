Top 5 Pharrell Williams sneaker collabs of all time

American singer and songwriter Pharrell Williams, aka Skateboard P, is a powerful creative force who innovated sneaker designs long before it became fashionable. His influence on pop culture can be heard in every nook and cranny, thanks to his constant pushing of boundaries and the apparent discovery of a fountain of youth that makes him appear as though he hasn't aged a day in 20 years.

Williams popularized BAPE, launched Billionaire Boys Club, and collaborated with high-end fashion brands such as Louis Vuitton and Chanel, which helped establish the careers of Kanye West and Virgil Abloh. Moreover, he is arguably one of the most significant members of the Adidas Originals family and sneakers industry giants.

Many revolutionary sneaker collabs with the American singer have become a staple on every sneakerhead shelf. Therefore, here is a list of the top five Pharell Williams sneaker collabs of all time.

The Pharrell Williams x Adidas Originals “Supershell” and four other sneaker collabs of the Happy singer

1) Pharrell Williams x Adidas Originals “Polka Dot” collection

Pharrell's relationship with the Adidas Stan Smith continued on this new polka dot pack. This particular shoe model underwent a more subtle update with the "Polka Dot" line. Whereas the "Polka Dot Small" collection featured tiny printed dots all over the traditional tennis sneaker, the "Polka Dot Big" collection opted for a larger dot pattern.

Through the use of polka dot patterns, these sneakers highlight his distinct preference for exciting aesthetics and his distinctive personality. Unlike his previous collaborations with the trefoil brand, which gave sneakerheads inspiration like the tennis ball felt texture on top of the traditional tennis shoe, one sees the Adidas retro return to synthetic leather tooling. This allows the three subtly dotted prints or the boisterously loud blown-up polka dot pattern to speak for themselves.

The sneaker itself is easily styleable and had once come with a unique message - equality is love represented, spreading the feeling and expression of love. From a greeting to a declaration of true love, equality encompasses everything in all forms.

These sneakers are available for $100 at select retail sites and the official Adidas stores.

2) Pharrell Williams x Nike Dunk High

This N.E.R.D. Dunk is a strong candidate because it served as an example of Pharrell's role as a tastemaker, ushering in the trend of sneaker collaborations in hip-hop. These special edition Dunks from 2004 had an embroidered N.E.R.D. brain logo on its heels. However, the tonal-back reptilian skin upper was the shoe's most distinguishing feature.

Given the popularity of Williams, N.E.R.D., and the limited production of just 1,050 individually numbered pairs, the shoes quickly flooded the secondary market. However, they remained a sought-after sneaker for collectors trying to complete their Pharrell Williams collaboration collection.

Although the shoe may not have been as ground-breaking or inspirational as Williams' later collaborations, it was still a significant turning point in the emcee from Virginia Beach's long-standing relationship with the sneaker scene.

These kicks were initially released for $500 and are currently available at varying prices at select retail sites.

3) Billionaire Boys Club x Adidas Originals Stan Smith “Pony Hair” pack

Archlectic Design @Archlectic Billionaire Boys Club x adidas Originals Stan Smith "Pony Hair" Pack Billionaire Boys Club x adidas Originals Stan Smith "Pony Hair" Pack https://t.co/1TyQ2sCzmz

The BBC x Stan Smith collaboration was a defining Pharrell Williams interpretation of the traditional Adidas tennis shoe. It was released in 2015 in two colorways —black-on-white with a pink midsole and white-on-black with a blue midsole.

The Stan Smith prototype was transformed into a streetwear classic with the Billionaire Boys touch, which featured the BBC "Helmet Head" logo on the tongue of the shoe, BBC's "Diamonds and Dollar Signs" print covering the sneaker, and a BBC "Floating B" logo on the heel tab.

The minimalist tennis sneaker became a must-have for sneakerheads due to its smooth pony hair upper and full-leather tongue and lining. This is probably Pharrell Williams' loudest and craziest take on a sneaker, but combining the BBC motif with the Stan Smith resulted in a fantastic collaboration.

These sneakers are available for $200 at select retailers and the original Adidas' webstores.

4) Pharrell Williams x A Bathing Ape Roadsta

Nice ClothingShoes @NiceClothingSh 100% AUTHENTIC NEW A BATHING APE BAPE X Pharrell Roadsta Bapesta Size 10 Rare buyclothingshoes.com/US/landing-sta… 100% AUTHENTIC NEW A BATHING APE BAPE X Pharrell Roadsta Bapesta Size 10 Rare buyclothingshoes.com/US/landing-sta… https://t.co/w2RXZRgXIs

Released in 2006 in three different colorways, the Bathing Ape Roadsta is a forgotten classic that has held up surprisingly well over the years. The silhouette was BAPE's first air-bubble model, and its metallic leather styling and combination of varsity, pastel, and earth tones gave it a look reminiscent of Skateboard P.

The shoe has a white pony hair upper and is covered in all-over printing of black diamonds and dollar signs. In addition, the low-top features a leather lining and a transparent red sole as a contrast, with three lace options provided alongside the shoe.

As if that weren't enough, Milo's character from Pharrell Williams' In My Mind was embroidered on the back heel. For BAPE and Skateboard P, this collaboration perfectly encapsulated a specific streetwear era and complemented his musical style of the time.

These kicks are available at varying prices at select retail sites for sneakerheads and Pharell Williams fans.

5) Pharrell Williams x Adidas Originals “Supershell”

¹⁹⁹⁷ @dadaerectus adidas Originals × Pharrell Williams Supershell "Sculpted" Collection http://t.co/s7GJUhPkxU adidas Originals × Pharrell Williams Supershell "Sculpted" Collection http://t.co/s7GJUhPkxU

The "Supershell" partnership for the Adidas Superstar model was optimistic in its design, as opposed to the ambitious "Supercolor" pack. For this collaboration, Pharrell Williams worked with Japanese artist Mr., British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid, American photographer and director Cass Bird, and contemporary artist Todd James from New York. Each of them contributed their own special vision to the shoe's shelltoe.

Moreover, all the artists contributed their unique creative flair to the shelltoe of four out of ten Superstar sneakers in the "Artwork" collection. Pharrell Williams created six of the sneakers to explore color and its connection to life force and energy. Each pattern is available in black and white color schemes. In addition, these models can be combined and matched in various ways, allowing the wearer to express themselves creatively.

These sneakers are available at select retail sites for varying prices.

