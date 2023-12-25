"What a queen behaviour": Fans ecstatic as BLACKPINK's Lisa becomes first K-pop act and female Asian artist to surpass 100M on Instagram

BLACKPINK member Lisa is on a record-breaking spree with her enormous popularity on social media, surpassing 100 million followers on Instagram. She has now become the first K-pop act to reach this milestone.

After creating history with her unprecedented records on music service platforms like YouTube, Spotify, and more, she was previously honored with the Cultural Icon Award at the Asian Hall of Fame. The MONEY singer has now added another honor to her name, becoming the first female Asian artist to achieve 100 million followers on her Instagram.

The BLACKPINK fans are extremely thrilled by this exciting achievement of the singer. They took to social media to celebrate this special moment, and a fan on the X said,

“What a queen behaviour”

“The greatest of all time”: Fans congratulate BLACKPINK’s Lisa as she surpasses 100 million fans on Instagram

On December 25, the maknae of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, Lalisa Manobal, extended her record as the most followed K-pop star, crossing 100 million followers on Instagram. Born in Thailand, she is also the most followed Thai celebrity on the social media app.

The LALISA singer has established herself as a prominent figure in the music industry with eight world records on her name on the Guinness World Records. Having the most followers on Instagram, being one of them, further displays her growing dominance.

This news has delighted her fans and supporters, who showered her with compliments and praise on social media. Here are some reactions:

Lisa's recent activities

The SG singer dropped a mesmerizing cover of the popular Christmas song My Only Wish (This Year) by Britney Spears on December 25. Celebrating this festival with fans across the globe, the singer released the vintage-themed music video on her personal YouTube channel, which is widely known as Lilifilm Official.

Fans were astonished by the BLACKPINK member's ethereal vocals; they all agreed she did a fantastic job being a rapper. Fans praise the music video's visuals as the singer took on the streets of Paris with a rose in her hand.

The rapper has confirmed her appearance and performance at the esteemed charity event Yellow Pieces Gala Concert 2024, scheduled for January 26 in France. Previously, along with her group members Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé, Lisa performed their hit song Shut Down on January 25 this year.

This time, the Shut Down singer is performing as a K-pop solo act at the show, and fans anticipate seeing what she has to offer at the Yellow Pieces Gala Concert.