"Queen of K-pop": Fans react to Guinness World Records naming BLACKPINK's Lisa as the world’s top solo K-pop artist of 2023

This year, Lisa made headlines for her remarkable achievements both as a solo artist and as a member of the K-pop group BLACKPINK. Now, Guinness World Records has named her the world's top solo K-pop artist of 2023.

The Thai member of the quartet has established herself as a significant figure in the K-pop music industry with her infectious music. Receiving love from millions of fans across the globe, the MONEY singer has marked her name as the K-pop solo artist with the most records on the Guinness World Records.

As Guinness World Records released a month-wise highlight of this year's astonishing records, they mentioned Lisa, aka Lalisa Manobal, for her remarkable accomplishments this year. It has created excitement among the fans, as they took to social media to celebrate her win, saying, “Queen of K-pop."

“She's the GOAT”: Fans react as Guinness World Records mentions BLACKPINK’s Lisa as the world’s top solo K-pop artist of 2023

On December 13, Guinness World Records shared the record-breaking best of 2023, highlighting some of the craziest records broken each month of this year. They named Lisa the world's top solo K-pop artist of 2023, given her amazing achievements this year.

It went viral on social media as BLINKs could not stop talking about it, heaping praise on the LALISA singer. As one of the most loved Asian artists, she has marked her name in the history of music service platforms like Spotify and YouTube.

Fans took to social media to shower compliments on the BLACKPINK rapper. Many fans highlighted that her song MONEY broke multiple records despite being released in 2021.

Meanwhile, displaying some of her records, Guinness World Records wrote:

"2023 was a huge year for K-pop, kicking off with three records being set by BLACKPINK’s LISA in January. She became the First Solo K-pop winner at the MTV Video Music Awards and the First Solo K-pop winner at the MTV Europe Music Awards, as well as earning the record for Most Followers on Instagram for a K-pop Artist."

Currently, the singer has over 99 million followers on Instagram, indicating her enormous popularity globally. To mention a few of the records broken by Lisa, she is the fastest solo K-pop artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify (female). LALISA is the first album by a solo K-pop artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify.

The official music video of LALISA has the most views of a new music video released by a K-pop solo artist in 24 hours on YouTube. Her widely popular B-side track MONEY is the first K-pop song by a solo artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify.