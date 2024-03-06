Stray Kids' Felix walks the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show, fans applaud: "HE DEVOURED THAT WALK"

The lead rapper of the popular K-Pop group Stray Kids' Felix stunned fans when he debuted as a runway model for the Louis Vuitton Fall 2024 Paris Fashion Week show on March 5, 2024, at 7 pm CET. The Stray Kids member is known for his deep voice, stage presence, and his sense of style, and often goes viral online.

For his debut as a runway model for Louis Vuitton's show at Paris Fashion Week, he walked in style and wowed fans. Many STAYs and fashion enthusiasts appreciated his looks and ability to make a lasting impression on the runway as they took to social media to react to the news.

Expand Tweet

Fans express excitement upon seeing Stray Kids' Felix debut as the runway model for Louis Vuitton Fall 2024 Paris Fashion Week show

Expand Tweet

Stray Kids' Felix has often become a topic of discussion amongst his fans for multiple reasons, including his new hair color, and his work in the music industry. He recently became the talk of the town after he made his runway debut at the Louis Vuitton FW24 show at Paris Fashion Week.

The K-Pop idol was seen walking in a white polo-neck t-shirt, which had a cubic-like pattern. The long sleeves of the shirt ended with furry gloves, which covered his entire hand. He paired this with dual-shaded pants, which had panels of off-white and grey. The pants featured a long zipper and were devoid of buttons.

He took his outfit to the next level with a black handbag and patterned boots. His blonde shoulder-length hair and minimal makeup further accentuated his look.

Expand Tweet

While Stray Kids' Felix and the brand have not officially posted glimpses from his walk online yet, videos of the same went viral online and left fans in awe. Multiple STAYs appreciated the artist's debut, and the hashtag 'FELIXxLVFW24' began trending on Twitter within an hour of his walk during the show. Fans stated that he looked "amazing and regal" and believed he was the "main event."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Stray Kids' Felix was seen walking in front of all the models with Korean actress Jung Hoyeon, who starred in Squid Game.

Read More: What perfumes do Stray Kids member use?

Expand Tweet

Louis Vuitton's Fall-Winter 2024 show was held on March 5, 2024, and Nicolas Ghesquiere presented his women’s collection at the event. The show was held at Cour Carree du Louvre in Paris. The presentation took place within a chandelier-adorned glasshouse set, which was designed by the artist James Chinlund. The show was also broadcast live via Louis Vuitton's Instagram account