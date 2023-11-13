5 best Louis Vuitton fragrances of all time

Louis Vuitton is best known for its bags and collection of decadent scents. It is undoubtedly one of the most popular fashion houses based in France with an interesting story behind its best-selling fragrances.

Back in the 1920s, Louis Vuitton had a functioning fragrance branch, the building of which was destroyed in a fire in the 1950s, and the brand lost its perfume formulas in the same. This left the French fashion house without any perfume offerings for years until it decided to collaborate with perfume Jacques Cavallier Belletrud.

The result of this collaboration was the brand’s 2016 Les Parfums Louis Vuitton, available exclusively in the brand’s stores.

Since 2016, the luxury brand has come a long way with its perfume collection, acquiring a huge fanbase for its scents.

Afternoon Swim to Cosmic Cloud: 5 best Louis Vuitton fragrances

1) Louis Vuitton Attrape-Rêves ($320)

This is the perfect combination of a fresh and floral scent. The Attrape- Rêves opens with fruity scents and a sweet-spicy combination of ginger and lychee, elevated by a citrus burst of bergamot.

Fresh rose bouquets form the essence of the scent along with which one can smell a hint of peony and cacao adding a sweet and spicy element.

The scent’s base notes feature a heavy hit of herbaceous and fresh patchouli, which adds depth and earthiness to the perfume while balancing its sweet and dreamy vibe. Additionally, the base notes of musk help round out the uplifting scent.

2) Louis Vuitton Afternoon Swim ($320)

Afternoon Swim is one of the luxury brand’s best unisex fragrance offerings. It is a bright and refreshing fragrance, ideal for spritzing in the morning to give one a burst of fresh energy that lasts all day. The scent is predominantly citrus scent that comprises three citrus notes.

First, one will notice the sweet juicy scent of mandarin orange followed by a slightly tarty and bitter note of Sicilian blood orange supported by notes of bergamot.

Bergamot adds a hint of herbaceousness to the fragrance, complementing its brightly colored bottles that represent never-ending summer.

3) Louis Vuitton California Dream ($320)

California Dream is a citrus fragrance for women and men. It is a relatively new fragrance launched in 2020, with Jacques Cavallier as its creator.

This scent features clean musk intertwined with watery orange and sweet pear accords. The orange notes fade as the scent dries but it retains the fresh smell of the pear.

4) Cosmic Cloud Eau de Parfum ($560)

Cosmic Cloud is the result of a collaboration between Jacques Cavallier and Frank Gehry- one of the greatest architects of all time who designed his first perfume bottle with the LV Les Extraits Collection.

This fragrance features key notes of Tonka beans from Venezuela and Muscs. It is a monochrome of musk notes with a sweet fragrance of tonka beans making for a scent exuding boldness and fluidity.

5) On The Beach Eau de Parfum ($320)

As the name suggests, this scent is curated to take one’s senses to the beach. On the Beach Eau de Parfum is a West-Coast inspired fragrance, featuring a melange of citrus, like orange and grapefruit.

The fragrance also consists of notes of orange flowers, neroli, cotton, thyme, pink pepper, and cloves. It also has a hint of cypress and it’s gradient bottle replicates the colours of a summer sunset.

The above mentioned Louis Vuitton fragrances vary from a range of floral to heavy on musk scents. The brand has created a niche for itself in the perfume category and fans eargerly await the arrival of new scents by the luxury brand.