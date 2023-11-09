Black Friday fragrance deals under $100 are not worth gatekeeping as everyone deserves to smell amazing without having to break the bank. Black Friday fragrance deals are a great way for beauty enthusiasts to save money on fragrances and to get their hands on deals that are not available at slashed prices otherwise.

Multiple beauty and personal care retail platforms like Ulta, Sephora, and Nordstrom have dropped exclusive discounts on a range of designer scents including luxe perfume gift sets comprising lotions, candles, and body washes.

This listicle is an amalgamation of TikTok-approved and sought-after fragrances from brands like Burberry, Gucci, Versace, and more. Take note of the 5 best fragrance deals under $100 to swipe the card on this Black Friday sale season.

Burberry Touch Eau de Parfum to Suede Pony Genderful Fine Fragrance: 5 best fragrance deals under $100

1) Burberry Touch Eau de Parfum:

Original Price: $125

Sale Price: $67

This is one of the many Amazon Black Friday fragrance deals under $100, as the retail platform is offering discounts on scents by brands like Calvin Klein and Britney Spears' iconic Curious perfume.

The Burberry Touch Eau de Parfum is a fruity and vibrant scent with notes of California orange, dewberry, blackcurrant, and subtle rose oil. The perfume features fresh top notes of Madonna lily, tuberose, and seductive jasmine with a hint of peach, raspberry, oak moss, and cedar wood.

2) Suede Pony Genderful Fine Fragrance:

Original Price: $98

Sale Price: $69.90

One of the steal deals on Nordstrom’s Black Friday fragrance deals under $100, this fragrance is a brazen expression of hazelnut, violet, and brushed leather. It is a warm and spicy fragrance that features the scent palette of golden amber, resinous labdanum, and hazelnut.

The Suede Pony Genderful Fine Fragrance features top notes of pineapple, cardamom, plum, and saffron, middle notes of hazelnut, coconut water, violet, and suede, and base notes of patchouli fraction with blonde woods.

3) Nashi Blossom Jo Malone London:

Original Price: $158

Sale Price: $126

This is one of the best perfume deals under Sephora’s Black Friday Sale. It is a fruity floral fragrance with key notes of nashi blossom, white musk, and lemon. This Jo Malone fragrance is a light and playful scent inspired by the blousy, white, speckled flowers representing purity.

The scent feels like the arrival of spring with glistening blossom trees and their scent in the city parks of Shanghai.

4) Jimmy Choo Blossom Eau de Parfum:

Original Price: $66

Sale Price: $40

Macy’s never disappoints beauty enthusiasts, especially during the holiday season. One can avail up to 40% off on select perfumes and gift sets on Macy’s Black Friday Sale with the Jimmy Choo Blossom Eau de Parfum being one of the fragrance deals under $100.

The fragrance is ideal for the confident, audacious, and happy Jimmy Choo woman as it embodies the long-lasting sensation of addictive flowers in full blossom. It belongs to the floral, fruity musky fragrance family and features notes of citrus, sweet peas, rose, white musk, sandalwood, and red berries.

5) Britney Spears' Curious Perfume:

Original Price: $17

Sale Price: $15

Available under Amazon’s Black Friday fragrance deals under $100, the Britney Spears Curious perfume is an exhilarating fragrance created for outgoing women like Britney who dare to take chances and seek new adventures.

It is a white floral scent with aromatic magnolia combined with exotic jasmine and vanilla musk. Ideal for day and night, this unique perfume is packaged in a creatively sleek bottle that reflects the energy, sensuality, and confidence of Britney Spears.

The aforementioned fragrance deals under $100 are a must-try for beauty enthusiasts who love an affordable range of luxury brand perfumes to grace their collection. These scents are ideal for gifting purposes for the holiday season as well.