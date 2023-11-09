Where to get Guess Bella Vita Paradiso Eau de Parfum? Price, notes, and other details explored

Luxury brand Guess’ Bella Vita fragrance collection has a new addition, the newly launched Guess Bella Vita Paradiso Eau de Parfum.

Launching just in time for the holiday season, the Guess Bella Vita Paradiso is a celebration of the alluring personality and spirit of the Guess woman. According to the brand, the Guess Bella Vita Paradiso applauds the confidence and sensuality of women via the eye-catching design of the perfume and tempting scent.

Perfume Christine Hassan, creator of the scent commented on the inspiration behind the fragrance and stated (h/t Numeromag.nl):

“Bella Vita Paradiso was inspired by a woman’s strength and boldness. I wanted the fragrance to glow from within and radiate around her, creating golden aura wherever she goes.”

Guess’ Bella Vita Paradiso is a floral amber gourmand scent that opens with a blend of Italian mandarin. Pear blossom, and red berries. The newly launched fragrance retails for $72 and can be purchased exclusively in Guess stores and the brand’s online portals.

Guess Bella Vita Paradiso Eau de Parfum features bold amber and rousing Jasmine scent notes

Guess Bella Vita Paradiso is infused with top notes of Italian mandarin, pear blossoms, red berries, middle notes of rousing jasmine, honeyed tuberose, and fresh gardenia. The scent features base notes of grounding patchouli, creamy musk, and bold amber and it belongs to the floral amber gourmand fragrance family.

Guess has been existent in the fashion industry for over forty years and it is popular for its trendy accessories and clothing line. However, the brand ventured into the perfume industry and created a huge fanbase for its fragrances among perfume enthusiasts.

The affordable luxury brand’s perfumes are known for their captivating and unique scents, with a wide range of perfume options for both men and women. And since these perfumes are affordable, the brand has made them accessible to a broader perfume-loving audience.

Additionally, another factor that makes Guess’ perfumes popular is the quality of ingredients and longevity. The brand uses a blend of synthetic and natural ingredients to curate distinct fragrances.

Guess Bella Vita Paradiso Eau de Parfum features a dazzling twist to the iconic Bella Vita perfume bottle design. The packaging and the bottle of the perfume are inspired by the divine beauty of the sparkling gold Italian heavens.

The outer box is a sparkling black packaging that dazzles like the night sky while the glass bottle of the perfume is a sparkling golden color with the brand’s name embellished on the same. The iconic GUESS peony medallion is on the center of the bottle and the outer packaging with an elegant champagne metal detailing that takes the perfume’s packaging to another level.

Guess Bella Vita Paradiso Eau de Parfum is an addition to the brand's Bella Vita perfume range that comprises the Bella Vita fragrance ($72). It is a blend of Italian lemon, black cherry, and juicy cassis with middle notes of vanilla orchid, tuberose, and jasmine. The scent also features dry notes of Tonka bean, fluffy musk, and amber wood.

Another scent in the same fragrance line is the Bella Vita Rosa ($72). Bella Vita Rosa is a creamy, citrus scent that is balanced with earthy floral notes. The fragrance embodies the spirit of woods and blossoming spring. It features notes of magnolia, moss, and blackcurrant and will take one down memory lane to calming moments spent alongside mossy redwoods and wildflowers.

The Guess Bella Vita range including the newly launched Bella Vita Paradiso Eau de Parfum is available on the brand's official website and brick-and-mortar stores.