The house of luxurious, high-performance, and iconic products, Gucci Beauty has launched A Floral Verse Eau de Parfum as an addition to the brand’s The Alchemist’s Garden collection.

The Alchemist’s Garden collection by the luxury brand is inspired by the art of alchemy that has influenced the old art of fragrance-making company. It has come up with seven eaux de parfum’s, four perfumed oils, a scented candle, and three acque profumate’s in this collection.

A floral verse scent embraces the interplay of light and darkness while capturing the journey from dusk to dawn. It is designed to be layered with other fragrances in The Alchemist’s Garden collection.

The newly launched fragrance is unisex and its uniquely beautiful Instagram campaign has garnered a lot of attention, making fans of the luxury brand excited about this perfume.

Gucci Beauty's A Floral Verse Eau de Parfum celebrates nature's mysterious harmonies

Gucci was founded in 1921 in Florence and has acquired its place as one of the world's leading luxury fashion brands. It is renowned for its innovation, creativity, and Italian craftsmanship which is evident not only in the brand's apparel collection but in its range of beauty products as well.

Gucci Beauty's The Alchemist's Garden collection features scents like:

Where My Heart Beats: A floral rose scent infused with White Peony accord and Violet Leaves

All the scents in this collection retail for $384 on the luxury brand's official portal.

The description of A Floral Verse on the Nordstrom website states:

"An eau de parfum for men and women, this floral fragrance reveals natures poetry as your skin becomes the page to write the story on."

This newly launched fragrance is a blend of the most delicate exaltations infused with Indian jasmine sambac and hand-picked Sri Lankan black tea leaves, paired with a cloud of white musk.

A Floral Verse captures nature’s poetic journey from dusk to dawn and is manufactured using alcohol from 100% recycled carbon emissions.

Gucci Beauty describes this new addition to The Alchemist’s Garden stating that every layer of the fragrance unwinds like a poem and invites the senses on an enchanting journey.

A deep dive into the scent’s notes indicates that the fragrance opens with Indian Jasmine Sambac drawn from the night-blooming flower which captivates the secrets of the moon. And at the heart of the scent is the Sri Lankan Black Tea offering dry, leafy accents, with smoky notes elevated by spicy and fresh facets.

Sealing Gucci Beauty’s new fragrance’s poetic rhythm is a White Musk base note.

The luxury brand’s A Floral Verse is packaged in a green bottle with gold flourishing and the Gucci logo imprinted on the flacon. As a part of the brand’s The Alchemist’s Garden, this scent comes in a unique moiré pouch.

Gucci Beauty's A Floral Verse Eau de Parfum from The Alchemist's Garden collection retails for $384 on Gucci's official website. The fragrance also retails at Harrods.