Where to get Bath & Body Works’ latest Holiday 2023 collection: Price, products, and more details explored

Global leader in home fragrance and personal care, Bath & Body Works unveiled its new Holiday Story for 2023 with twenty-one winter-inspired scents. The brand has a wide range of best-sellers, including fragrance mists, body lotions, body creams, candles, and home fragrance diffusers.

Some of the new fragrances in the 2023 Holiday collection of Bath & Body Works consist of White Birch and Vetiver with notes of frosted vetiver, warm cashmere, and white birch, Cookie Butter Truffle with notes of whipped cream, cookie butter, and vanilla extract, as well as scents inspired by evergreen trees like Fresh Balsam with notes of crisp eucalyptus, fir branches, and woodland balsam, and many other scents.

The Holiday Collection’s scents are available in varied formats such as candles, body wash, body mist, body lotion, hand soap, and Bath & Body Works' Wallflowers fragrance plugs. The collection also consists of gift bag sets available in various sizes, entailing a discount that is different when purchased separately.

Bath & Body Works' The Holiday Story is available on the home fragrance and personal care brand’s official website and retail stores.

Bath & Body Works’ new holiday collection includes goodies like festive shea butter-infused slipper socks, a Christmas tree-shaped Wallflower nightlight, and gingerbread house-shaped cosmetics bag.

Some of the products in this refreshing holiday collection include:

Cheerful Christmas Tree Nightlight Wallflowers Fragrance Plug ($22.95):

This fragrance plug brightens up and releases fragrance into the room simultaneously. One can’t go wrong with a classic Christmas tree, which makes for an aesthetic fragrant nightlight. This nightlight glows constantly and offers round-the-clock illumination, and is perfect for each room of the house. One can pair this fragrance plug with their favorite Bath & Body Works Wallflowers fragrance refills.

Under The Christmas Tree Mason Single Wick Candle ($15.95):

This single-wick candle features fragrance notes of juniper berries, sage leaves, vanilla eggnog, and fir balsam. It is also infused with essential oils and the brand’s proprietary fragrance wax blend to offer the best fragrance experience.

The candle consists of high-quality lead-free wicks and burns up to 25-45 hours. It comes with a twist-on lid for ease of use and is ideal for gifting.

Winter Candy Apple Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap ($7.95):

This foaming hand soap features fragrance notes of winter rose petals, candied oranges, and red apples. It washes away germs and maintains the skin’s natural moisture barrier without parabens, sulfates, or dyes in the formulation. The hand soap infuses natural essential oils, shea extract, aloe, and Vitamin E.

Woodlands Body Spray ($15.95):

This new holiday scent features notes of fresh sage, Virginia cedar, and cool citrus, leaving the skin feeling fresh and smelling neat. It is an all-over spray designed to offer fantastic coverage. This body spray is an excellent refresher for after-workouts and throughout-the-day use. It is dermatologist-tested and the perfect size to be carried in the gym bag and everywhere else.

In the spirit of the holiday season, Bath & Body Works' The Holiday Story is the perfect scent range available in hand soap, perfume, fragrance plugs, and candle form. All the products come with creative holiday packaging and can be availed at the brand's official website.