5 best Beauty Advent Calendars to avail before the holiday season

With summer coming to an end, its time for beauty enthusiasts' favorite beauty advent calendar season. Who doesn’t love receiving gifts for 25 days straight? For newbies, a beauty advent calendar is a calendar full of secret beauty products that range from a face primer, a cult favorite liquid blush, to a trending mascara, one product for each day of the month.

Looking as magical as they sound, beauty advent calendars are rolled out by several cult-favorite brands from Harrods to Sephora and are often finish by December, right before the holiday season.

For those who are obsessed with all things skincare and makeup, these are some of the best ways to get their hands on amazing products at slashed prices. As such, this article will list a combination of the five most iconic beauty advent calendars of 2023.

Beauty Advent Calendars for 2023 Holiday Season by The Body Shop and 4 other beauty retailers

1) Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar 2023

Known to be a world-renowned emporium for the best luxury perfumes, skincare, and makeup products housing over a hundred brands from Dior to Charlotte Tilbury, the house of Harrods Beauty’s Advent Calendar 2023 is available for customers from September 1, 2023.

Consisting of twenty-five products worth more than £1,173, the Harrods Beauty Calendar 2023 retails for £250 on the brand’s official website. The twenty-five iconic products are from brands such as Laura Mercier, Augustinus Bader, and Barbara Strum.

The most anticipated products in this beauty calendar include a travel-sized Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara, a full-size Laura Mercier Caviar Stick in the shade Rosegold, and an Augustinus Bader Rich Cream.

2) Sephora Beauty Advent Calendar 2023

Sephora’s Beauty Calendar for 2023 consists of thirty-six products worth £1,000 retailing at a whopping discount of £189. While the waitlist for this beauty calendar is live now, it will be available in October.

The beauty retailing platform debuted its first-ever beauty calendar last year. Moreover, it is backed with some of the most iconic makeup, skincare, body care, and haircare goodies curated across twenty-five days of Christmas indicating there might be days one will receive two or more beauty goodies.

The top three highly sought-after products in Sephora’s beauty Advent 2023 calendar are The Medik8 Hydr8 B5 Intense, which is an intense moisturizing serum, Beyonce’s favorite makeup setting spray, the ONE/SIZE Beauty On 'Til Dawn Setting Spray, and Rare Beauty’s Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner.

3) The Body Shop Advent Calendar 2023

Available to shop now, the Body Shop’s Advent Calendar for 2023 features twenty-five products at £95 with an actuarial worth of £173.50. Called the Box of Wonders, this box consists of Body Shop’s best-selling body butters, hand balms, and sheet masks.

Additionally, true to their sustainable approach, each advent calendar is made using recyclable and recycled materials. The description of this box of wonders on the Body Shop website states:

"We’re always striving to create effective, hardworking products for you. Which is why you’ll find some seriously good surprises hiding in your calendar, crafted with high-quality ingredients that not only work hard for your body, but also encourage you to practice self-love every day."

4) LookFantastic Beauty Advent Calendar 2023

Available for pre-order, the LookFantasitc advent calendar 2023 is worth £565 and retails for just £99. With twenty-seven skincare and makeup products from popular brands like MAC, NARS, Elemis, and many more, beauty enthusiasts are looking forward to getting their hands on this box.

Last year, LookFantastic received more than 150,000 waitlist sign-ups for their advent calendar, so one can only assume what the craze must be like this time around.

The LookFantastic beauty advent calendar consists of best-selling products like a full-size Avant Skincare Hyaluronic Acid Molecular Boost Eye Cream, the NUDESTIX Gel Colour Lip + Cheek Balm in the shade 'Posh' in the makeup category, a deluxe-sized Sol De Janeiro Bum Bum Cream in the bodycare category, and the Coco and Eve Like a Virgin Super Nourishing Coconut & Fig Hair Mask in the haircare category, among multiple other products.

5) Benefit Beauty Advent Calendar 2023

Available on the Benefit Cosmetics website for £145, this beauty advent calendar consists of twenty-four products worth £281. These twenty-four products range from cult favorites like the POREfessional primer to their iconic Hoola bronzer. Packed with multiple brow and lash goodies, the advent calendar also consists of a brush for better application.

Some of the products one will find in this year’s Benefit advent calendar consist of a full-size Benefit Roller Lash mascara, the brand’s POREfessional Lite Primer, Benefit’s Hoola matte bronzer mini, and a travel-sized Bene-tint for makeup enthusiasts.

Ideal for self-gifting and holiday gifting purposes at whopping discounted rates, beauty advent calendars are something beauty enthusiasts look forward to during the holiday season.