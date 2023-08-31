Benefit Cosmetics Beauty Advent Calendar Collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Benefit Cosmetics All I Want Advent Calendar Collection has ensured holidays arrive early for makeup lovers as the brand is offering a twenty-four piece set at a discounted price ahead of schedule.

The San-Franciso based brand is introducing a mix of full-sized and mini beauty products including skincare, brow, and blush products, making it a true delight for beauty lovers. This article gives a sneak-peek into the holiday beauty blockbuster box and the products inside the All I Want Beauty Advent Calendar.

The holiday special beauty box by Benefit Cosmetics consists of the brand’s fan favorites and best-sellers and retails for a discounted price of $149 on the brand’s website. Its original value is $329, making this box a steal-deal right now.

A sneak-peek into the Benefit Cosmetics Beauty Advent Calendar Collection

Benefit Cosmetics is popular for its beauty collection, especially the super affordable brow products. Hence, it is no surprise that the Beauty Advent Calendar Collection will consist of several bestselling brow products.

A full-size version of Benefit’s Fluff Up Brow Wax, which is a clear, creamy, and crunch-free eyebrow texturizing wax that creates full and fluffy-looking brows, will be a part of the collection. It consists of a bristle brush that deposits a thin layer of the wax evenly throughout the brows and its buildable formula offers feathered brows for up to 12 hours. The Fluff Up Brow Wax retails for $26.

Other brow essentials in this holiday special collection are the mini-sized Precisely, My Brow Pencil ($25), the Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel ($15), and the brand’s 24-Hour Brow Setter Clear Brow Gel ($26).

The Gimme Brow + Volumizing Eyebrow Gel consists of microfibers that create natural-looking fullness for the brows while the brow pencil is available in 12 budge-proof shades.

For the lashes, the holiday special box contains a full-sized tube of Benefit’s Roller Lash Curling Mascara ($28), which is a curve-setting formula that lasts for 12 hours and comes with a hook and roll brush for precise application. This curling mascara is beauty influencer Alix Earle’s favorite.

Additionally, the Benefit Cosmetics Beauty Advent Calender Collection also consists of travel tubes of They're Real! Lengthening Mascara ($28) along with its magnet version, BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara ($28), and the brand’s recently launched Fan Fest Fanning Volumizing Mascara ($28).

All of these mascara formulations are fan favorites as they are long-lasting and effective for creating a dramatic and volumizing lash effect.

With Benefit launching a Beauty Advent Calendar Collection, fans of the brand anticipate the presence of its best-selling blushes, and much to everyone’s excitement, the collection consists of four pint-sized boxed blushes from the Wanderful World Blush Collection ($31 each) in the shades Willa - a soft neutral rose shade, Crystah - a strawberry pink shade, Shellie - a warm seashell pink shade, and Terra - a golden brick red shade.

Further, the beauty set consists of a mini-sized Hoola Matte Bronzer ($18), which is the brand’s award-winning bronzer available in four different shades.

Moreover, a full-sized retractable cheek blush for efficient application, along with every Benefit Cosmetics’ fan favorite, a mini Benetint ($21) for lip and cheek application, is also part of the package.

Last but not least, the Benefit Cosmetics Beauty Advent Calender Collection consists of skincare best-sellers from the brand’s POREfessional range including a deep retreat clay mask ($39), cleanser ($29), setting mist ($33), and makeup primers ($34).

The Benefit Cosmetics Beauty Advent Calendar Collection makes the perfect holiday beauty set for makeup and skincare enthusiasts as well as for gifting purposes. The Beauty Advent Calendar Collection retails for $149 on the Benefit Cosmetics website.