Who is Alix Earle? All about the beauty influencer as she collaborates with Benefit Cosmetics

Whether it's tips to get glowing skin or techniques to achieve eye-popping, long lashes, Alix Earle is every beauty lover's Get-Ready-With-Me (GRWM) crush. With a whopping 5.7 followers on TikTok and 2.9 million followers on Instagram, she creates videos surrounding a huge spectrum of the beauty space.

The TikTok sensation has recently grabbed eyeballs owing to her collaboration with Benefit Beauty.

Launching a hot pink “Alix Made Me Buy It” makeup bag and hair clip gift with a purchase of Benefit’s orders over $60 exclusively at Ulta Beauty, this bag features Alix’s favorite Benefit products.

All about Alix Earle: Queen of TikTok's Get Ready With Me videos

Alix Earle, a recent marketing graduate from the University of Miami, is a 22-year-old beauty influencer. A majority of Earle’s TikTok videos feature her talking about moments from her everyday life while doing her makeup on video and putting together an outfit.

In her earlier videos, she showcased her preparations for class at the University of Miami. However, her content has now shifted towards attending high-profile events as part of her influencer career.

In December 2022, her video of a VIP night out at Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve party in Miami grabbed a lot of attention. Fans enjoy not only her interactive format but also her consistency, as she uploads at least one video per day, thereby retaining and expanding her fanbase.

Apart from her GRWM videos and product recommendations, Earle is known for being candid with her followers about her life be it her negative experiences with sorority recruitment or her decision to opt for breast augmentation.

She also garnered a lot of followers by sharing her candid journey with cystic acne. She kept her followers updated on her four-month Accutane journey, sharing unfiltered selfies of her breakouts over the course of medication.

A sneak peak into the Benefit X Alix Earle Collab

Earle’s picks in the “Alix Made Me Buy It” Kit consists of:

1) Hoola Matte Bronzer ($35 at Ulta): A Benefit Cosmetics bestseller for natural-looking warmth. The bronzer is available in four versatile, blendable shades.

2) 24-Hr Brow Setter Clear Eyebrow Gel ($26 at Ulta): For the laminated brow look with a flake-free, flexible formula.

3) Precisely My Brow Pencil ($25 at Ulta): A naturally buildable gel formula available in twelve shades to get effortlessly glam eyebrows.

4) Roller Lash Curling and Lifting Mascara ($28 at Ulta): 12-hour smudge-free, one-swipe volumizing mascara

5) Tickle Golden Pink Powder Highlighter ($35 at Ulta): Recommended by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, this is Benefit’s superfine highlighter in a unique pink and golden shade.

On purchasing any combination of Benefit Cosmetics’ products either Earle’s favorites or other products of one’s choice amounting to $60 or more, one will get a limited-period pink makeup bag with “Alix Made Me Buy It” embroidery and two hair clips for a personal Get-Ready-With-Me routine.

The Benefit Cosmetics X Alix Earle collaboration makeup bag and hair clips gift is available only on a purchase of $60 or above made till 9 September 2023, exclusively on Ulta.com.