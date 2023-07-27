What is TikTok's viral "Ombré Concealer" Hack? 5 beauty products to get the look

With the Ombré Concealer hack, the ever-popular color scheme of ombré has again entered the realm of cosmetics. The Ombré Concealer hack is creating a makeup look with light to dark gradient shades including concealer and blush shades lighter and closer to your foundation.

The #ombreundereyes trend has over six million views on TikTok and is being used by multiple beauty influencers to create a glowing gradient effect for the under eyes.

5 beauty products to ace the Ombré Concealer hack

The Ombré Concealer hack is easy to achieve, especially with these amazing and outstanding products:

1) Kulfi Main Match Concealer

This crease-proof, hydrating, and self-setting concealer offers a radiant finish with medium buildable coverage. Ideal for hyperpigmentation and dark circles, the Kulfi Main Match Concealer consists of rosehip and licorice extract and relieves you of the cakey or creased makeup.

Available in 21 shades to include various skin tones, this concealer retails for $26 on the Kulfi Beauty website. The availability of shades and liquid consistency make it ideal for the Ombré Concealer hack.

2) Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer

The Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer is the winner of the Glamour Beauty Award 2021. This is a waterproof, lightweight, full-coverage concealer formulated with microspherical powders that brighten and blur for up to sixteen hours.

It comes with a custom application for all-over coverage. Its crease-resistant formula in liquid form blends into the skin easily. This concealer is ideal to hide blemishes and dark circles with an airbrushed finish.

Available in 20 varied shades, the Hourglass Concealer retails at $20 for mini concealers and $39 for full-sized packs.

3) Juvia’s Place Blushed Liquid Blush

This liquid blush is a lightweight formula that renders a radiantly dewy effect for the cheeks. The blush is highly blendable and its creamy, pigmented formula with Vitamin E hydrates the skin for a natural glow.

Juvia’s iconic blush effortlessly blends for a flawless finish and enhances the natural features as well. Available in 12 shades to suit various skin tones, the blushed liquid blush retails for $18 on the Juvia’s Place official website.

4) Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty is a globally popular brand with products that match the requirements of makeup lovers. One of their bestsellers, the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush is a long-lasting, blendable formula that is available in both dewy and matte finishes.

This blend of lotus, white water lily, and gardenia is available in thirteen matte and dewy shades and retails for $23 on the Rare Beauty website.

5) Ami Colé's Skin Melt Loose Powder

This loose-setting powder extends the life of your makeup and reduces the shine and oil on your skin. With a talc-free and super-fine formulation, Ami Colé's Skin Melt Loose Powder melts into your skin providing a matte finish.

This zero flashback loose powder is available in three shades and retails for $22 on Ami Colé's website.

How to get the Ombré Concealer look

To get the Ombré Concealer look, the ideal concealer has to be two to three shades lighter than your foundation. To avoid a patchy finish, stick to formulas of the same texture. For instance, if you are opting for a liquid concealer pair it with a liquid blush.

Use two to three shades of concealer and two shades of liquid blush.

Start by applying a lighter shade concealer near the inner corner of the eye and then apply a dot of the other two concealers, one lighter than your foundation and one with a shade close to it, toward the middle of the under-eye.

Now, dab the light pink and dark pink blush starting from the cheeks and stretching to the outer corner of the eye. Once you’ve applied your blush and concealer from light to dark, it's blending time.

Blend with your favorite brush or sponge.

With the Ombré trend, it is best to start blending from the inner corner of the eye, leaving the deepest rouge shade for the last.

To complete the look, apply a layer of translucent setting powder.

The Ombré Concealer Hack is an easy-to-create makeup look that gives a gradient-like, fresh effect to the face. With a few shades of foundation, blush, and setting powder, you can ace this viral TikTok makeup trend.