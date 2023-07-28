Fans excited for the Meredith Duxbury x Morphe collaboration: "Can't wait to try"

Morphe, the global makeup brand has announced its latest limited edition makeup collaboration with TikTok influencer, Meredith Duxbury. Meredith is a popular face on social media, well-known for her avant-garde makeup looks.

With more than 18 million Instagram followers, Meredith uploaded a post of herself next to a Meredith Duxbury x Morphe collaboration banner in New York City.

Check out the post:

Duxbury's Instagram post has gotten fans excited as they exclaim they can't wait to try the products.

Fans can't wait to try the Meredith Duxbury x Morphe collaboration (Image via Instagram/ @meredithduxbury)

Meredith Duxbury x Morphe collab offers a 35-pan artistry palette and other products

The limited edition collection consists of six products: a foaming face primer, an eyeshadow palette, a brow sculpting wax, a brush duo, a lip liner, and an all-over gloss for lips, eyes, and face.

The social media influencer with 1.6 million followers on Instagram, showcased multiple looks, created using the collaboration set of products. Other influencers were also seen commenting on Meredith's post congratulating her on the collaboration.

Check out the products featured in the Meredith Duxbury x Morphe collection.

Fans and influencers congratulating Meredith on the collaboration (Image via Instagram/ @meredithduxbury)

Congratulations messages pouring in for Meredith (Image via Instagram/ @meredithduxbury)

1) 35-Pan Artistry Palette

The palette features full-spectrum vibrant pastels, bold brights, and neutrals in matte, shimmer, and metallic finishes. It comes with a mirror and a guide to creating four of Duxbury’s signature looks. This 35-shade palette curated into four distinct color stories retails for $34 on the Morphe website.

2) Foaming Face Primer

This primer is an innovative, translucent formulation that absorbs quickly and prepares the skin as a flawless canvas for makeup. The primer is clinically proven to increase the wear time of the foundation for up to 12 hours. This foaming face primer is super lightweight and ideal to prep your skin, it is priced at $17 on the Morphe website.

3) Lip Liner and Lip Glaze duo- Groove

This gel lip liner glides on the lips with ease and delivers a velvety smooth feel with an instantly filled-in finish, making it the ideal tool to line and define the lips. The liner and glaze duo features a non-sticky lip glaze with medium to full buildable coverage. Designed by Meredith Duxbury in her signature nude shade, this dermatologically tested lip liner and lip glaze duo is available on the Morphe website for $16.

4) Eye, Face, and Lip Gloss

This gloss has a multipurpose, transparent consistency, layers easily, and offers a fresh, dewy finish. You can use it as a glossy highlighter, an eyeshadow, or over your lips for the perfect shine. This multitasking gloss retails for $12 on the Morphe website.

5) Power Multi-Effects Palette

This multi-effects palette is a nine-pan curation of warm copper, coral, gold, and pink tones which opens a world of limitless eyeshadow effects. These five mattes are highly pigmented with four cream-to-powder silk slip toppers that function as eyeshadow and highlighters. You can never run out of creative effects with this palette and it is priced at $18 on the Morphe website.

6) Brow Sculpting Wax and Brush Duo

Ideal for achieving flawlessly sculpted brows, this wax and brush duo is a buildable and clear brow wax infused with Meadowfoam Seed Oil that holds the brows in place to give it a laminated look. The brush provides seamless shaping, fluffing, and application. The sculpting wax and brush duo retails for $13 on the Morphe portal.

The makeup influencer's partnership with Morphe encapsulates the essence of big-city glam and is inspired by Meredith's days spent at a rooftop pool. This limited edition collection is available on the Morphe website and Ulta.com.