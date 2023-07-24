When it comes to beauty products, it is important to note that a higher price does not always guarantee better results. In order to determine which beauty products are effective, it may be necessary to try out numerous makeup, hair, and skincare products. Therefore, opting for more affordable beauty products often leads to more satisfactory outcomes.

There are currently more affordable beauty products on the market, including high-performing products that won't break the wallet. In response to consumers' demand for buzzy and beneficial ingredients, drugstore beauty products have improved their hues and pigments.

And in many cases, these products have proven to be more effective and produce quicker results than their high-end counterparts.

From brands such as Derol to UCANBE, all available for $30, it is possible to build an effective beauty routine without spending hundreds of dollars.

Elizavecca to Maybelline: 5 best beauty products to buy under $30

1) E.L.F. Wow Brow Gel - $5

This eyebrow gel from E.L.F. is a full voluminous-looking brow mascara with a buildable, fiber-infused gel. It comes in 5 color shades as all e.l.f products are made from skin-loving ingredients at affordable prices.

This brow gel can also be applied on top of an eyebrow pencil.

The ELF. The Wow Brow Gel is an excellent option for those who are looking for a more affordable alternative to brands like Glossier and Anastasia Beverly Hills. One of the great advantages of this product is that it only takes 30 seconds to apply and achieve the desired look.

The product is available on Amazon, Ulta Beauty, Target, and other beauty retailers for $5.

2) Elizavecca cer-100 collagen hair protein Mask - $7.16

This hair care product works on all hair types and is especially effective on damaged, over-processed hair, leaving it silky smooth and shining after only one use.

The Elizavecca cer-100 hair mask is a keratin-and-collagen-based hair protein treatment that claims to eliminate tangles and replenish moisture to dry, damaged strands.

This Tik-Tok beauty cult product should be applied to damp and clean hair and be left for 15-20 min for the finest results.

The product is available for purchase on Amazon, Walmart, and other beauty retailers for $7.16.

3) UCANBE Twilight Dusk + Aromas Nude Eyeshadow Palette Makeup Set: $16.98

UCANBE's eyeshadow palettes are known to be highly sophisticated and pigmented.

Both sets aka UCANBE Twilight Dusk + Aromas Nude Eyeshadow Palette Makeup Set are perfect dupes of Huda Beauty's expensive Huda Desert Dusk Palette and Huda New Nude Palette. And the best part is you get two palettes for half the price of the single ones.

The product is available on Amazon and other beauty retailers for $16.98.

4) DEROL Natural Lip Plumper: $9.98

Lip plumpers are made with ingredients that mildly stimulate the skin, increasing your lip's microcirculation which helps make them look naturally bigger, fuller, and plumper. It's an easy way to get plumped lips without surgeries with needles.

One such lip-plumper oil is by Derol, a fabulous lip-plumping gloss set for some seriously luscious lips.

This lip oil can help you achieve the appearance of fuller lips, similar to Angelina Jolie or Kylie Jenner. It provides a more affordable alternative to expensive, high-end lip plumpers. The TikTok-famous product is comparable to Lancer and Too Faced lip oils in terms of quality, but it is more affordable.

It's available for purchase on Amazon and other beauty retailers for $9.98.

5) Maybelline New York Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter: $7.95

A Maybelline highlighter is an easy and affordable finest drugstore highlighter present in town, as it can get you that blinding sun look. This luminzing highlighter has a gorgeous intense shine effect, an affordable alternative to the Becca Champagne Pop highlighter. The product comes in 4 shades.

This Maybelline Chrome Metallic Highlighter gives a cheeky, glazed donut look in a single stroke.

The highlighter is available on Amazon, Ulta Beauty, Walmart, Target, and other beauty retailers for just $7.95.

These beauty products demonstrate that achieving a fabulous look doesn't always require spending a fortune. Whether it's makeup, skincare, or haircare, these affordable options enable us to experiment, explore, and achieve our desired beauty results without sacrificing quality.

This curated list features a variety of high-quality beauty products under $30 that have received positive reviews on beauty sites.