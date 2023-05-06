Where to get REFY Lip Buff? Release date, formula and more explored

REFY Lip Buff is already available in the UK and the beauty brand will be launching the crowd-favorite product in the US soon. The brand has made a name for itself with the launch of their Brow Tint, which features a unique round brush as compared to the stick brushes that one usually finds for brow products.

REFY Lip Buff will be launching on May 10, 2023, at 10 am PST on the brand's website. The product is available for $20 on their website, and one can even sign up for exclusive early access to it. The lip product comes in minimalistic tube packaging with a unique applicator for effortless application.

REFY Lip Buff gives the lips an all-round treatment for naturally fuller lips

REFY Lip Buff is a deeply nourishing lip treatment that leaves the lips looking fuller than before. The product comes with a unique applicator that gently exfoliates the lips. The formula helps soften the skin for better exfoliation and leaves it looking smooth and plump.

The non-abrasive formula helps deeply hydrate the lips and seamlessly sinks into the skin, leaving you with a dewy base to apply your following lip products on. It gives one long-lasting naturally fuller lips and the plant-based plumping agent is gentle on the skin and doesn't cause any irritation.

The product has a serum-like consistency and uses the goodness of plant-based plumping agent for the plumping effect. The ingredient also helps smoothen out the appearance of fine lines on the lips, making it look healthier and your makeup to glide on smoothly.

REFY Lip Buff is infused with five different kinds of hyaluronic acid to provide the lips with the ultimate hydration. The hyaluronic acid complex also helps with the plumping action while keeping the lips hydrated all day long. Hydration is key to a healthy skin barrier, which helps prevent skin sensitivity and redness.

Along with that, the formula also consists of amino acids that help condition the lips and keep them well-nourished. The product is formulated such that it helps soften any flakes, which one can exfoliate away with the help of the unique bristle-tip applicator.

Additionally, the tube packaging features an innovative applicator that will help physically exfoliate the lips. The combined action of lip treatment and the applicator is gentler than using a lip scrub with abrasive particles or microbeads. The best part about REFY Lip Buff is that it completely sinks in, leaving behind a weightless feel.

The formula is suitable for all skin types and can be used in both your skincare and makeup routine. One can simply use it as a lip treatment in their skincare routine or exfoliate their lips using this product before applying lipstick. Using this product in the makeup routine ensures one has a flawless lip makeup look every single time.

For best results, you will need to squeeze out a little bit of the product before using the applicator on the lips. For buffing, gently rub the lips in circles using the applicator. While using it for exfoliation, ensure not to squeeze out more of the product onto the lips, as it will get in the way of the bristle tip doing its magic. For maintenance of the applicator, make sure to clean and dry it after every use.

REFY Lip Buff is an especially great product for individuals who are not a fan of lip plumpers due to their tingling sensation. The plumping agent doesn't sting or burn whatsoever and is extremely gentle on the skin. Retailing for $20, the lip product will be available on the REFY website from Wednesday onwards.

Poll : 0 votes