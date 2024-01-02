Fragrances used by K-pop Idols: Explore scents used by BLACKPINK's Jisoo, BTS Jungkook, and others

The alluring fragrances that surround K-pop idols are just as much of a draw in the dynamic world of K-pop as the music and enthralling performances. In addition to their talent as musicians, these idols frequently become trailblazers in the fragrance industry, enthralling followers with their distinctive smells that radiate personality and uniqueness.

K-pop idols' favorite fragrances, which range from soft flowery notes to seductive musky undertones, reveal something about their personalities and goals. The list below takes a look at scents that some well-known idols love and takes a look at the backstories that inform these fragrance selections.

K-pop idols wear Dior, Hermes, Chanel, and many other distinct fragrances from similar brands

1) Blackpink's Jisoo: Miss Dior blooming bouquet

Jisoo from BLACKPINK embodies elegance and grace as she adorns herself in the captivating scent of Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet as she revealed in her interview with Vogue Korea in March 2022. With a blend of fruity and flowery notes, this perfume enchants and captures the essence of a beautiful spring bouquet.

Damascus rose and apricot blossom in the heart notes conjure a delicate and romantic essence, while Sicilian mandarin and peony in the top notes inject a fresh and energetic aura. White musk, a delicate and feminine note, makes for a faint, lingering base.

The Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet, used by Jisoo, is available to buy from the brand's official website for $112.

2) BTS' Jungkook: W. DRESSROOM NEWYORK

BTS' Jungkook embraces diverse perfumes, and thanks to a 2016 V Live Stream, fans have known for a while now that he loves W. DRESSROOM NEWYORK Dress&Living Clear Perfume in no.97 (April Cotton).

The W. DRESSROOM NEWYORK is praised for its fresh blend of green, floral, and fruity notes, mirroring Jungkook's vibrant personality. He also likes other scents, such as Hermès Le Jardin De Monsieur Li. This fragrance is available to buy for $19 on Amazon.

3) Hwasa from MAMAMOO: Creed Royal Water

Royal Water has been adored by Hwasa for several years, as she revealed in a Vogue Korea interview that the spectrum of offerings from the brand exudes an air of understated elegance.

This scent is subtle, as mirrored in the composition of the fragrance, portraying a sense of refinement through its minty, herbal, and cool essence. It can be purchased from their official website for $450.

4) Lee Know from Stray Kids: Chanel Bleu de Chanel Parfum Spray

A video where Stray Kids made perfumes for STAY, revealed most of the members' favorite scents.

Lee Know adores the Chanel Bleu de Chanel Parfum Spray and it is the pinnacle of subtlety and refinement. With its woodsy and fragrant undertones, it embodies both traditional masculinity and contemporary elegance, striking a unique and chic chord with its user.

It is available to purchase at the price of $155 from their official website.

5) Jake from EHYPEN: Jo Malone Silver Birch and Lavender

Expand Tweet

Jo Malone's Silver Birch & Lavender is one of Jake's favorite perfumes, as he did an unboxing video of the same on Tiktok.

This fragrance is a refreshing and aromatic fragrance that combines the woody essence of silver birch with the calming and soothing notes of lavender. It opens with a crisp, invigorating blend of grapefruit, leading into a heart of lavender, and finally settling into a warm base of roasted oak for a balanced, elegant scent that is both uplifting and grounding.

It can be bought for $80 from their official website.

Scents in the K-pop culture embody an idol's essence and style. These scent selections leave a lasting impression on followers all over the world, reflecting not only personal preferences but also becoming an integral part of their image.

Every perfume that K-pop Idols wear, from the understated sophistication of Chanel to the daring declarations of Creed, adds a distinct dimension to their multidimensional personas.