Fans swoon over Enhypen as they pose for Gen V magazine: “face card is serving” 

The Winter 2023 issue of GEN V Magazine features the South Korean boy band Enhypen on the cover. Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki are the seven members of the K-pop group who posed for the Winter 2023 issue. This issue will include an exclusive interview with the South Korean boy band.

GEN V Magazine has released numerous pictures of the members from the official photoshoot and a video via their Instagram handle and X (Formally Twitter). ENGENEs (name of Enhypen fanbase) are excited to see the new visuals of the K-pop idols. Fans are saying that their visuals are at another level for this GEN V Magazine photoshoot.

Expand Tweet

"Charismatic and handsome as always": ENGENEs are amazed by the new Enhypen's look for Gen V magazine

Enhypen is a South Korean boy band formed by Belift Lab, a joint venture between CJ ENM and Hybe Corporation, through the 2020 survival competition show I-Land. They officially debuted on November 30, 2020, with the song "Given-Taken." They have debuted during a tough period when the whole world is fighting against COVID-19.

Even though the timing might not have been perfect for them, the K-pop group has successfully caught the attention of K-pop lovers and gained a huge fanbase with their talents and visuals. Their fans, ENGENEs have supported the team unconditionally since then. The band has been praised as the "4th Generation Hot Icons" and "Global K-pop Rising Stars."

During the latest interview with the GEN V Magazine, the members talked about what 'Enhypen' means to them. The name of the group is derived from the hyphen symbol (-), which represents the group's mission to "connect, discover, and grow together"

One of the members, Sunoo said:

"‘ENHYPEN’ symbolizes our unity as seven individuals connected with a “hyphen.” This connection plays a pivotal role in strengthening our camaraderie as we grow together."

In the latest GEN V Magazine pictorials, all team members of K-pop group are wearing outfits from Prada. They are wearing mainly black and white, occasionally accompanied by beige hues. The visuals have stunned the fans as they said Enhypen is charismatic and handsome as always. According to the fans, their visuals are insane!

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The latest music album of the K-pop group 'Orange Blood' is out now. The members shared their favorite tracks from the album during the interview. Orange Flower (You Complete Me) is the favorite of Jake and Jungwon, and 'Sweet Venom' is the favorite of Jay, Heeseung, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki.

It seems like Sweet Venom has more votes from the team! Pokémon and Crayon Shin-chan are some of the favorite animes of the K-pop group. Much more information like this is currently available on the official website of Gen V Magazine. The Winter 2023 issue is now available for pre-order.