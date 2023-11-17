"TODAY IS A WIN": Fans go wild as ENHYPEN drops the official MV of 'Sweet Venom' from their comeback album ORANGE BLOOD

ENHYPEN's ongoing promotional campaign for their latest album, "Orange Blood," continues to captivate fans. The album's tracklist was shared by the K-pop singers on X, which was formerly Twitter, on Sunday, November 5, 2023, adding another piece to the jigsaw of its release. In addition, the group released the title track, Sweet Venom, on November 17, 2023, and swept the music industry off its feet.

Orange Blood is the fifth comeback EP of the rookie boy group from Belift Lab (operated under HYBE) that was released on November 17 with the official music video drop of its title track, Sweet Venom. Fans were on cloud nine over the new release and tweeted on X expressing their euphoric state and wrote, "TODAY IS A WIN."

Mortal, Sweet Venom, Still Monster, Far, and Orange Flower (You Complete Me) are the five original songs that make up the collection. A digital-only remix of Sweet Venom featuring Bella Poarch ("Build a B—h") and an English translation of the song are also included in the release.

"ENHYPEN JUST ENDED EVERYONE": Fans went feral over the latest music video drop of Sweet Venom

ENHYPEN's song Sweet Venom is a funk-pop tune with a catchy groove. The story tells about a promise to stick by someone no matter how far the allegoric venom spreads throughout their body. The members of the group move energetically through a mystical realm in the music video, which exudes a chill feeling that is enhanced by their lovely vocals playing in the backdrop.

Furthermore, the story of a boy renewing his relationship with a loved one and promising to love them with unflinching desire and devotion is relayed in the album Orange Blood. The album's lead single Sweet Venom, skillfully combines pop and funk influences to create a vivid whole.

The upbeat presentation perfectly captures the group's ethereal yet sophisticated sensibility. It is crucial to highlight that this is a far cry from the album Dark Blood, their previous offering. Meanwhile, the energetic choreography and the stunning visuals of the boys combine with the pop-funk track, making it quite a party song.

As mentioned previously, the ENGENEs (official name of ENHYPEN's fandom), rushed to Twitter, now known as X, and opened their heart as they lavish praise on the latest song Sweet Venom. A fan in particular, @baekwoniee, wrote, "ENHYPEN JUST ENDED EVERYONE JUST LIKE THAT!!! THIS IS SUCH A BOP OMG!!!"

On November 6, along with the announcement of the tracklist, track mood samplers featuring Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki were uploaded to YouTube. The lads are shown posing in the misty bright lights while wearing matching white attire, as the instrumental versions of Orange Blood's songs play in the videos.

In other developments, the seven-piece K-pop group ENHYPEN, who are signed to Belift Lab, a HYBE subsidiary, was announced as the brand ambassador for PRADA in June 2023.

Furthermore, ENHYPEN becomes the next K-pop group to appear in the GRAMMY Museum's Global Spin Live series on October 4, 2023. This concert series honors notable and well-known performers worldwide and was started by the Recording Academy.