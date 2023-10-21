“I stan a great man”: ENHYPEN’s Jay earns praise for his immediate reaction to noticing a fan fainting in the concert

ENHYPEN’s Jay recently received praise for pointing the security and members’ attention to a fan who had fainted in the general admission crowd at their concert in Newark. The septet is currently on the US leg of their FATE World Tour, which began in Seoul in July. The timely reaction of the 21-year-old idol had fans complimenting the singer.

A clip by X user @ENHYPENSJAYY showing the Bite Me singer initially smiling and scanning the crowd before later calling security went viral on the platform. The 21-year-old singer also stopped fellow member Jake, who was in the middle of his speech, to call attention to the fan. The video garnered over 189k views on X and was reshared over 2.7k times.

ENHYPEN’s Jay calls security to check on fainted fan in concert, earns praise online

ENHYPEN made waves with their recent comeback, DARK BLOOD, and its title track, Bite Me, in May. Starting in July, the septet embarked on a world tour across South Korea, Japan, and the USA (more dates to be announced later).

The Bite Me singers performed at the Prudential Center in Newark on October 18 and 19. During the member speeches at one of the Newark stops, a fan allegedly standing in the General Admission (GA) section fainted.

The General Admission section is often infamous for incidents such as physical fights and people fainting. It is an unreserved seating or standing area that works on a first-come, first-serve basis. Some people might struggle in the GA standing section as it usually has a tightly packed audience.

During Jake’s speech, Jay was seen nodding and smiling at the audience, taking in the effect of the huge crowd that came to watch them perform. X user @ENHYPENSJAYY, who was recording Jay, caught the exact moment when he took immediate action after seeing a fan faint in the crowd on camera. The video went viral on X and earned him several compliments for his action.

ENHYPEN’s Jay also earned compliments as another video of him reassuring the fans spread on X. In the video, the 21-year-old was seen giving the fans words of comfort by telling them that they “will be fine.”

In other news, ENHYPEN has been nominated for the Worldwide Fans’ Choice Award for the 2023 MAMA Awards. The award ceremony will be held on November 28 and 29 in Tokyo. After this, the septet will also perform at the 2023 Music Bank Global Festival on December 9 in Saitama, Japan.

Meanwhile, the septet also announced their comeback details on October 16 with a new album logo trailer. The fifth mini album, titled ORANGE BLOOD, will be released on November 17 at 2 pm KST. Fans will be treated to content releases for ORANGE BLOOD starting midnight of October 27 KST and continue till November 18, as per their promotional calendar released recently.